Police Investigating Assault Shown On Video

The Police said they are aware of a video circulating via social media showing an assault on Court Street and said efforts are “underway to identify the victim and the suspects,” with the police saying that the “public are advised not to further circulate the video, as such actions may compromise any potential court proceedings.”

A police spokesperson said, “Police are aware of a video circulating via social media showing a recent assault on Court Street.

“Currently efforts are underway to identify the victim and the suspects involved.

“Inquiries continue and members of the public are advised not to further circulate the video, as such actions may compromise any potential court proceedings.

“Anyone with relevant information regarding this matter should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

