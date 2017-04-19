Carifta: Bermuda Swimmers Win 39 Medals

Following the fourth day of competition at the Carifta Swimming Championships in the Bahamas, Bermuda swimmers have racked up an impressive total of 39 medals, marking the most successful showing by the island in the Carifta Swimming Championships.

Payton Zelkin won the 11-12 Girls 400 LC Meter Freestyle Gold Medal stopping the clock in a time of 4:43.68, while Elan Daley finished 7th with a time of 4:58.20.

Skyler Powell finished 7th competing in the 13-14 Girls 400 LC Meter Freestyle with a time of 4:50.56, and Logan Watson Brown finished 14th with a time of 4:55.05.

Brian Desmond finished 4th during the 13-14 Boys 400 LC Meter Freestyle touching the wall in a time of 4:25.51.

Elan Daley won a Gold Medal during the 11-12 Girls 50 LC Meter Freestyle when touched the wall in a time of 27.50, breaking the record of 27.81 she set back on July 29th 2016 during the Canadian Age Group Championships in Alberta, Canada. Payton Zelkin captured the Bronze Medal with a time of 28.66.

Sam Williamson captured the Silver Medal during the 11-12 Boys 50 LC Meter Freestyle clocking a time of 26.68.

Logan Watson Brown finished 5th in the 13-14 Girls 50 LC Meter Freestyle clocking a time of 28.00.

Madelyn Moore won the 15-17 Girls 50 LC Meter Freestyle Bronze Medal stopping the clock in a time of 26.97.

Jesse Washington won the Bronze Medal in the 15-17 Boys 50 LC Meter Freestyle clocking a time of 23.91, breaking his own record of March 25th 2016 XXXI Carifta Swimming Championships in Martinique.

Elan Daley won the Silver Medal in the 11-12 Girls 100 LC Meter Breaststroke clocking 1:22.30.

Sam Williamson won the 11-12 Boys 100 LC Meter Breaststroke Gold Medal clocking a New Carifta Record 1:13.04, breaking his record of 1:15.55 set back on July 2nd 2016 during the XXI Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships in Bahamas.

Keagan Woolley finished 8th in the 13-14 Boys 100 LC Meter Breaststroke clocking a time of 1:14.77.

Taylor White captured the Silver Medal during the 11-12 Girls 200 LC Meter Backstroke clocking 2:35.09.

Bermuda’s 11-12 Girls 4×200 LC Meter Relay Team of Payton Zelkin, Jessica Bruton, Taylor White and Elan Daley captured the Silver Medal with a time of 1:57.06.

