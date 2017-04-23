Man Attacked While Using ATM In St George’s

Police responded to a disturbance on Water Street in St. George’s, in which a man using an ATM was apparently attacked by another man, other men then joined in, a member of the public intervened, with all involved leaving the area prior to police arrival.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 1pm Friday, April 21st police officers responded to a reported disturbance on Water Street in St. George’s.

“It appears that a man using an HSBC ATM was attacked by another man. Apparently other men then joined in, until a member of the public intervened.

“All involved left the area prior to police arrival and the extent of any injury the men may have sustained remains unclear at this time.

“However, the scene was processed by Forensic Support Unit personnel and inquiries continue.

“Any witnesses or persons with relevant information that have not yet come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

