PLP: Lack Of Information On Spill Is ‘Troubling’

“The recent gasoline leak that occurred at Rubis is of great concern,” Shadow Minister of the Environment, Planning and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain said, adding that “with an ecological system as fragile as ours and our natural beauty being a huge selling point for our tourism product, the lack of information from both Rubis and the Government is very troubling.”

Mr. Rabain said, “The limited information provided only reveals that 85,000 liters of gasoline has spilled. The public remains in the dark as to a] how this could have happened, b] how long it took Rubis to inform the relevant authorities and c] the potential fallout from this spill.

“It seems sugar-coated reports have taken precedence over the release of potential outcomes that would allow for real solutions to be considered. The Government and the public should be receiving daily updates on this situation instead of what we are being given to date.

“While some of the gasoline may evaporate, it will quickly seep into our limestone and make its way into our water lens in short order. Once there, it will swiftly be disbursed from the location of the spill. This is of paramount concern as 85,000 liters is a considerable amount of gasoline and, with two caves already identified in this area, the potential fallout increases.

“The cause of this spill, and the time frame between the leak and its reporting, are critical details that must be released. Such details give an indication as to existing protocols and any further measures needed to be adopted to prevent a repeat scenario.

“Additionally, the Government’s role in this matter must be identified. It seems as if Rubis is instructing the Government as to how to respond, whereas the Government should be taking the lead in advising Rubis as to appropriate corrective measures.

“During these early stages I call upon the Government to be proactive and take all possible steps to ensure the public is well informed and that Rubis will not only be diligent in their handling of the matter, but forthright in their explanations as to how this leak occurred.”

