Sunshine League To Close, Give House To FC

Local charity Sunshine League will close, and the house will be conveyed to the Family Centre, Chairperson Annemarie Tobin said today, saying that the “shared values and complementary mission statements of the Family Centre and the Sunshine League will ensure Sunshine League House continues to be a place for providing care and support to the at risk families and children in our community.”

Speaking at a press conference, Ms Tobin said: “I am here today with two of our board members, Colleen English and Leah Scott. Also present is Martha Dismont, Sandy DeSilva and Justin Friesenbruch, from the board of the Family Centre

“We have invited you all here today to inform you that following a stringent review of the Sunshine League’s viability, in its present form, within the community, together with multiple discussions between the Boards of both the Sunshine League and the Family Centre, the Board of the Sunshine League made the decision to convey this house as a gift to the Family Centre.

“This house has been the home of the Sunshine League for more than 50 years. It was established as a place where children could get their basic needs met and ensure that they had a fair chance at a happy and productive life.

“The decision to terminate the Sunshine League as a Bermuda charity is not one that was made lightly and without much thought and deliberation. Funding has been a challenge for most, if not all of the various charities supporting our Bermudian community.

“Accordingly, it was determined that the community would be better served by the Sunshine League gifting its greatest asset to support the Family Centre, whose mandate is to provide families with the skills they need to be successful and to sustain that success for future generations.

“The members of the board of the Sunshine League are certain that gifting this Property is the right thing to do for the Sunshine League, the Family Centre, and for Bermuda.

“Out of respect and respect and honour to Miss Agnes May Robinson and Miss Etta Jones, the founders of the Sunshine League, it has been jointly agreed between the Sunshine League and the Family Centre that this property will be named Sunshine League House.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the the community, the local and international businesses and the Bermuda Government who have supported the Sunshine League, at one time or another, during its 98 years of existence.

“The shared values and complementary mission statements of the Family Centre and the Sunshine League will ensure Sunshine League House continues to be a place for providing care and support to the at risk families and children in our community.”

