Photos & Live Video Replay: Town Criers

[Updated with photos] After initially getting underway in St. George’s yesterday, the Bermuda International Town Crier Competition continued today [April 20] at City Hall, with sixteen Town Criers from around the world participating in the competition. The Town Criers will head back to St. George on Friday, April 21st, when the finals will take place at 11.00am in Bob Burns Park.

Slideshow with over 100 photos:







































































































































































































































































































.

The 70 minute live video replay is below:

Click to enlarge photos:

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Photos, Videos