Bermuda College Graduate Numbers Up By 27%

Bermuda College‘s 2017 Commencement will take place on Thursday [May 18] afternoon, with 137 Bermuda College associate degree, certificate and diploma graduates, in addition to six Mount Saint Vincent University Bachelor’s degree, and seven Miami University Master’s degree graduates set to participate.

“The BC graduate numbers represent a 27% increase over the previous year,” the College said. “The Associate of Arts programme in the Division of Arts & Science saw the biggest increase in graduates with 15. Students in this programme generally transfer their credits overseas for studies in either the humanities or social sciences.

“However, the Associate of Arts programme in the Division of Business, Hospitality and Technical Education has produced the largest number of graduates. 27 graduands are qualified to enter into business careers – accounting, banking, economics, finance, insurance, international business, human resources, marketing and management, or transfer credits to overseas four-year institutions.

“Dual enrolment graduates increased 150% from 4 in 2016 to 10 this year. The programme is growing in popularity, and has proven to be an attractive introduction to higher education for high school students and their parents.

“Zoe Lopes achieved distinction in the Associate of Art & Design degree programme – a first in the history of dual enrolment at the College. Kaisha Simons, achieved a merit in the Associate of Applied Science [Culinary Arts], another first for the dual enrolment programme.

“Miami University will be on-Island to participate for the first time in the College’s Commencement ceremony. Dr. Kevin Ray Bush, Associate Dean, Graduate Education in the College of Education, Health & Society will confer graduate [Master’s] degrees on seven graduatess. The degree is available to those with teacher certification, financially supported by Government, and offered in conjunction with Bermuda College.

“Commencement speaker is Bermudian, Ms. Shiona Turini, Creative Consultant, Freelance Fashion Editor and Stylist based in New York City with recent clients including Beyoncé Knowles, Amazon Fashion, Salvatore Ferragamo, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and more.”

