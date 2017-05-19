Bermuda College Graduates Of 2017
Proud family and friends made their way to Bermuda College yesterday [May 18] as the 2017 Commencement Ceremony took place, with 137 students receiving Bermuda College associate degrees, certificates and diploma, in addition to six Mount Saint Vincent University Bachelor’s degree graduates, and seven Miami University Master’s degree graduates participating.
The Bermuda College graduate numbers represent a 27% increase over the previous year, and dual enrollment graduates increased 150% from four in 2016 to 10 this year.
Division Of Arts & Science
Associate of Arts [Art & Design]
- Michelle O Cymbron with Merit
- Jessica D Drummond
- Jasmine A Furbert with Merit
- Asha M Galloway with Merit
- Sckye-Kaelyn Grant-Dickinson with Merit
- Bria C Harrison-Mendes
- Kori A Jackman
- Zoe I Lopes with Distinction
- Sidney E Mello
- Mikaela E Musson-Sheeheed with Merit
- Eshe’ C Rayner*
- Joshua Simoes
- Jabari A Smith*
- Leon N Weekes
- Aric G Wilson
Associate of Arts
- Beatriz V Aguiar with Distinction
- Jashae N Allen-Lamontagne with Merit
- Joshua I DeAllie
- Denyelle D Dublin-Swan with Merit
- Lilyanna R Simmons with Distinction
- Tyler A Simons
- Gilat B Smith with Merit
- Jessica J Tannock with Distinction
- Joyce Waddell
Associate of Arts [Human Services]
- Brittany M Oliveira
Associate of Arts and Science
- Elisha S Bailey-Lewis
- Ashley M Botelho with Distinction
- Melissa A Botelho with Merit
- Cashun Q Brangman
- Etteleon N Burchall
- Che Durham
- Calshae T Hill
- Arron S Lindsay with Merit
- Sakile A Taylor
- Zhane N Virgil-Darrell
- Chiyaro O Wedderburn with Merit
- Shannon M Williams
Associate of Science
- Santashae’ C Ascento
- Seta A Douglas with Distinction
- Daelyn Glasgow-Thomas
- Staesha M Pitcher with Merit
- Cassandra M Roberts with Merit
- Dennikia M Roberts with Merit
- David A Simmons
- Jawonday J Smith
Associate of Science [Education]
- Kennisha R Deshields
- Shamaine R Talbot
Associate of Science [Nursing]
- Janai R Caldwell with Merit
- Mirela Desilva
- Rhonee A Ford
- Olievia T Martins with Distinction
- LeRhonda J Mills
- Melina A Pacheco
- Clairissa O Phillips
- Victoria L Trott
- Cathy C Williams with Distinction
Division Of Business, Hospitality & Technical Education
Certificate for Accounting Technician
- Wendy J Dill
- Gloria-Lee Franklin with Merit
- Sara M Solis with Merit
- Lakeisha-Marie Wolffe with Merit
Certificate in Electrical Wiring Technology
- Kelvon S Butterfield with Merit
- Ashton-Blair Stephens with Merit
- Wentworth C Tucker with Merit
- Noel I Vanputten with Merit
Certificate in Motor Vehicle Technology
- Rory T Dublin
Certificate in Plumbing Technology
- Shaquille S Jones with Distinction
Certificate in Wood Technology
- Hernico U Johnson
Diploma in Culinary Arts
- Meagan E Boyles
- O’Keisha G Clarke with Merit
- Cameron R Forbes with Merit
- Joanne E Harvey with Distinction
- Chavon J Outerbridge
- Mary L Richardson
Diploma in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology
- Kodi J Hinds with Distinction
- Steve M Wilson with Merit
Associate of Applied Science [Business Administration]
- Wendy D Brangman
- Cristina P Carreiro
- Charmaine L Dill
- Sharmila C Harris with Merit
- Shervonne A Hollis*
- Nicole A Martins
- Alex M Nanud with Merit
- Rachelle R Smith
- Trae R Stephens
Associate of Applied Science [Culinary Arts]
- Zoleah T Frith with Merit
- Chioma Lawrence
- Farah D Ming with Merit
- Kaisha L Simons with Merit
- Jamel G Stafford
- Alexis L Trott*
Associate of Applied Science [Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning]
- Nicolas D Correia
- Jonathan J Outerbridge
Associate of Applied Science [Hospitality Management]
- Carina I Aguiar with Distinction
- Keino A Arorash with Merit
- Zadia S Augustus* with Merit
- Gabriella L Pucci with Distinction
- Ashley E Smith
- Donavin E Trott-Burchall
Associate of Arts [Business Administration]
- Karl E Brown
- Cyana J Burgess with Merit
- Kyle R Burrows
- Terrae Z Christopher
- Guisti S Clarke
- Stenzia Q Darrell –Smith with Merit
- Terissa C Deal
- Jaylen S Dill* with Merit
- Zana-Kay Y Douglas
- Lauren M Genevieve with Merit
- Jaquan D Hatherley with Merit
- Tamara M Jackson with Distinction
- Theodore M King
- Vaniek N Martin
- Stephanie T Mowatt
- Sher-Kyra D Outerbridge with Merit
- Brianna A Pacheco with Distinction
- Kevin M Pacheco with Merit
- Solomon A Pearman
- Chelsea A Ray with Merit
- Earl Andre N Richardson with Merit
- Raequan A Rochester*
- Zureena C Rubaine with Distinction
- Quinae Z Santucci with Merit
- Shirrea L Spencer
- Ashley M Usher
- Sadiq A Williams
Associate of Science [Actuarial Science]
- Darren T Trott
Associate of Science [Computer Information Systems]
- Luis M Correia
- Cole E Durham
- Brandon B Franke* with Distinction
- Jameko M Gomes* with Merit
- Jordon Z Lindsay
- Marcus S O’Leary-Christopher*
- Tajae A Rayner
- Jabari Robinson
- Victoria B Santos* with Distinction
- Chrisjon D Simmons
- Dominic Tessitore* with Distinction
* Graduated in January 2017
Mount Saint Vincent University
Bachelor of Arts [Child and Youth Studies] in Association with Bermuda College
- Marilyn Swainson with Distinction & Highest Aggregate
Bachelor of Business Administration in Association with Bermuda College
- Ryce Trott****
- Chaundre Burgess
- Lazeka Richards
- Chelsea Lawley
- Georgette Trott with Distinction & Highest Aggregate
**** Graduation October 2016
Miami University
Master of Education in Special Education in Collaboration with Bermuda College
- Sabrina Demeglio**
- LaKai Dill***
- Kellena Douglas***
- Jessica Minors***
- Monique Paul***
- Judith Welch**
- Elizabeth Braithwaite
** Graduated August 2016
*** Graduation August 2017
Congratulations to all the graduates!! Your hard work has reaped success and this just the beginning. All the best in your future endeavours.