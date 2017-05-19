Bermuda College Graduates Of 2017

Proud family and friends made their way to Bermuda College yesterday [May 18] as the 2017 Commencement Ceremony took place, with 137 students receiving Bermuda College associate degrees, certificates and diploma, in addition to six Mount Saint Vincent University Bachelor’s degree graduates, and seven Miami University Master’s degree graduates participating.

The Bermuda College graduate numbers represent a 27% increase over the previous year, and dual enrollment graduates increased 150% from four in 2016 to 10 this year.









































































Division Of Arts & Science

Associate of Arts [Art & Design]

Michelle O Cymbron with Merit

Jessica D Drummond

Jasmine A Furbert with Merit

Asha M Galloway with Merit

Sckye-Kaelyn Grant-Dickinson with Merit

Bria C Harrison-Mendes

Kori A Jackman

Zoe I Lopes with Distinction

Sidney E Mello

Mikaela E Musson-Sheeheed with Merit

Eshe’ C Rayner*

Joshua Simoes

Jabari A Smith*

Leon N Weekes

Aric G Wilson

Associate of Arts

Beatriz V Aguiar with Distinction

Jashae N Allen-Lamontagne with Merit

Joshua I DeAllie

Denyelle D Dublin-Swan with Merit

Lilyanna R Simmons with Distinction

Tyler A Simons

Gilat B Smith with Merit

Jessica J Tannock with Distinction

Joyce Waddell

Associate of Arts [Human Services]

Brittany M Oliveira

Associate of Arts and Science

Elisha S Bailey-Lewis

Ashley M Botelho with Distinction

Melissa A Botelho with Merit

Cashun Q Brangman

Etteleon N Burchall

Che Durham

Calshae T Hill

Arron S Lindsay with Merit

Sakile A Taylor

Zhane N Virgil-Darrell

Chiyaro O Wedderburn with Merit

Shannon M Williams

Associate of Science

Santashae’ C Ascento

Seta A Douglas with Distinction

Daelyn Glasgow-Thomas

Staesha M Pitcher with Merit

Cassandra M Roberts with Merit

Dennikia M Roberts with Merit

David A Simmons

Jawonday J Smith

Associate of Science [Education]

Kennisha R Deshields

Shamaine R Talbot

Associate of Science [Nursing]

Janai R Caldwell with Merit

Mirela Desilva

Rhonee A Ford

Olievia T Martins with Distinction

LeRhonda J Mills

Melina A Pacheco

Clairissa O Phillips

Victoria L Trott

Cathy C Williams with Distinction

Division Of Business, Hospitality & Technical Education

Certificate for Accounting Technician

Wendy J Dill

Gloria-Lee Franklin with Merit

Sara M Solis with Merit

Lakeisha-Marie Wolffe with Merit

Certificate in Electrical Wiring Technology

Kelvon S Butterfield with Merit

Ashton-Blair Stephens with Merit

Wentworth C Tucker with Merit

Noel I Vanputten with Merit

Certificate in Motor Vehicle Technology

Rory T Dublin

Certificate in Plumbing Technology

Shaquille S Jones with Distinction

Certificate in Wood Technology

Hernico U Johnson

Diploma in Culinary Arts

Meagan E Boyles

O’Keisha G Clarke with Merit

Cameron R Forbes with Merit

Joanne E Harvey with Distinction

Chavon J Outerbridge

Mary L Richardson

Diploma in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technology

Kodi J Hinds with Distinction

Steve M Wilson with Merit

Associate of Applied Science [Business Administration]

Wendy D Brangman

Cristina P Carreiro

Charmaine L Dill

Sharmila C Harris with Merit

Shervonne A Hollis*

Nicole A Martins

Alex M Nanud with Merit

Rachelle R Smith

Trae R Stephens

Associate of Applied Science [Culinary Arts]

Zoleah T Frith with Merit

Chioma Lawrence

Farah D Ming with Merit

Kaisha L Simons with Merit

Jamel G Stafford

Alexis L Trott*

Associate of Applied Science [Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning]

Nicolas D Correia

Jonathan J Outerbridge

Associate of Applied Science [Hospitality Management]

Carina I Aguiar with Distinction

Keino A Arorash with Merit

Zadia S Augustus* with Merit

Gabriella L Pucci with Distinction

Ashley E Smith

Donavin E Trott-Burchall

Associate of Arts [Business Administration]

Karl E Brown

Cyana J Burgess with Merit

Kyle R Burrows

Terrae Z Christopher

Guisti S Clarke

Stenzia Q Darrell –Smith with Merit

Terissa C Deal

Jaylen S Dill* with Merit

Zana-Kay Y Douglas

Lauren M Genevieve with Merit

Jaquan D Hatherley with Merit

Tamara M Jackson with Distinction

Theodore M King

Vaniek N Martin

Stephanie T Mowatt

Sher-Kyra D Outerbridge with Merit

Brianna A Pacheco with Distinction

Kevin M Pacheco with Merit

Solomon A Pearman

Chelsea A Ray with Merit

Earl Andre N Richardson with Merit

Raequan A Rochester*

Zureena C Rubaine with Distinction

Quinae Z Santucci with Merit

Shirrea L Spencer

Ashley M Usher

Sadiq A Williams

Associate of Science [Actuarial Science]

Darren T Trott

Associate of Science [Computer Information Systems]

Luis M Correia

Cole E Durham

Brandon B Franke* with Distinction

Jameko M Gomes* with Merit

Jordon Z Lindsay

Marcus S O’Leary-Christopher*

Tajae A Rayner

Jabari Robinson

Victoria B Santos* with Distinction

Chrisjon D Simmons

Dominic Tessitore* with Distinction

* Graduated in January 2017

Mount Saint Vincent University

Bachelor of Arts [Child and Youth Studies] in Association with Bermuda College

Marilyn Swainson with Distinction & Highest Aggregate

Bachelor of Business Administration in Association with Bermuda College

Ryce Trott****

Chaundre Burgess

Lazeka Richards

Chelsea Lawley

Georgette Trott with Distinction & Highest Aggregate

**** Graduation October 2016

Miami University

Master of Education in Special Education in Collaboration with Bermuda College

Sabrina Demeglio**

LaKai Dill***

Kellena Douglas***

Jessica Minors***

Monique Paul***

Judith Welch**

Elizabeth Braithwaite

** Graduated August 2016

*** Graduation August 2017

