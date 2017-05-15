Collisions: $2.65M In Insurance Claims In 2016

“In addition to the tragic loss of loved ones through sudden death and injury from road traffic crashes [RTCs], Bermuda spent $2.65M in health insurance claims in 2016,” the Bermuda Health Council said today.

“According to the Bermuda Police Service there were 1,400 road traffic crashes recorded in this period. These costs do not include the full impact to the health system,” BHeC said.

“These costs exclude considerable psychological and economic losses from lost productivity and income, long term disability and costs associated with caring for those disabled by their injuries.

“Despite traffic crashes increasing from 1,310 in 2015 to 1,400 in 2016, the long term trend is downward. Generally we are spending less year-over-year for care received locally, and more for care received overseas.

“Claims paid for overseas care are for services, like head trauma, that we are unable to treat on Island because of the severity and specialised nature of the care required.”

Dr. Ricky Brathwaite, Director, Health Economics, states “It is important that we arrive to our destinations safely. The fabric of our communities and our reputation around the world demands it.

“The ability to avoid these incidents and resulting injury involves a community effort and adjustments in each of our routines, habits, expectations, and outcomes.

“One mortality or disability caused by RTCs is one too many. The more information we have regarding the current set of crashes, the better we can make decisions about how we treat and prevent them going forward.”

The full report is below [PDF here]:

