Big Chill Band Won’t Perform At Olson Business
[Written by Don Burgess]
Due to the offensive comments written by business owner Rick Olson on social media, the Big Chill band has decided to pull out of its contract.
The band — whose members include Kassie Caines, Tony Brannon, and Felix Tod — cancelled a regular Thursday night gig at Mr. Olson’s new business, the Rum Bum Beach Bar at Horseshoe Bay.
Mr. Olson sparked outrage when he made a Facebook post that linked to a Wikipedia page titled ‘Hanged, drawn and quartered’ with the photo from the Wikipedia page also showing on his post, with Mr. Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?” Most of the protestors at the December 2 event were black.
The post was quickly taken down by the administrator for the page, but not before screenshots were taken and reposted elsewhere on Facebook and on WhatsApp, with Mr. Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by people.
So much so, a Facebook page was established titled ‘Boycott Establishments Associated with Rick Olson,‘ which now has nearly 1,700 members.
Both Premier Michael Dunkley and the Opposition Party PLP roundly criticised Mr. Olson.
Mr. Olson apologized to “all Bermudians for the insensitive post saying ‘this situation will not reoccur.”
Mr. Olson told Bernews he was “very disappointed for my staff and customers” that the Big Chill will not be performing throughout the summer, adding “we, however, are moving forward in an effort to showcase our tourism product.”
Ms. Caines, the band’s lead singer, said this was a unanimous decision by the band.
“We really didn’t want our brand to be associated with the post that Rick made. Personally, as both a millennial and a young black woman, it was jarring to see the post and read the reactions.
She added people are now appreciating how social media is being used as a tool to share thoughts, feelings and experiences.
“As a millennial, when I read your post, I interpret that as your worldview so when I saw what Rick Olson posted it revealed a lot to me as to where his thought process is. I couldn’t be associated with someone who had that kind of values. It was really offensive.”
Ms. Caines’ family heritage includes PLP stalwart Dame Lois Browne-Evans, who championed black rights in Bermuda, and she said,“The freedoms that the December 2nd protesters were trying to exercise and that he says they should be hung, drawn and basically mutilated…was too revealing to me. I don’t know if he wants to admit race was behind it, but I feel race was behind it.”
She said the Big Chill is the only job she has but Ms. Caines would rather stand on principle and lose an every Thursday night gig than work for Mr. Olson or to help promote his business.
“To me this is a no-brainer and it’s not worth it,” Ms. Caines added.
Mr. Brannon said he has been in Mr. Olson’s shoes and made a remark that he, to this day, regrets.
“But this was the right decision for the band to pull out,” he said. “As Tony Brannon, a person who stands for marriage equality and equal rights, to go ahead and play for somebody who said something like that, I couldn’t do it. We all need to be racially sensitive.”
“I just couldn’t go down and play for Rick. I don’t want to put more nails in Rick’s hands but there are consequences for what he said.”
He said that will cost them a night’s worth all summer long but the principle of pulling out is greater. Mr. Brannon said “Principle over profit” is now his guiding motto. “It’s a tough decision because it’s costing the whole band work but his comments really, really bugged me.”
Mr. Tod said: “I was disappointed by the comments and saddened by them.”
ALLI SAY IS WOW REALLY.
Yes, really.
They are overrated anyway.Rick will find someone better.
You’re part of the problem. Claim your privilege.
Lol – overrated by who!?
But the Government STILL would not revoke his contract at Horseshoe Bay, speaks volume.
you can’t just “revoke” a contract without some payout.. My guess is that Government would have to pay for all of the upgrades made to the property.. plus any other costs for early termination.
what gets me about this is that some years ago a PLP supporter posted a similar cartoon with OBA ministers as the “subjects” and everyone who is up-in-arms now took that as a joke. Double standards???
It’s very different for a band to refuse to play vs. pulling out of a legal contract involving large sums of money and investment.
Good for them..Olson has not properly made amends for his comments and he should pay the price until he does….Flanagan’s is a much better option
I have never seen the Big Chill perform , but this summer I will be going out of my way to watch them perform.
morals before dollars. the world would be a better place if more people, groups, organizations make decisions like this trio. For others that don’t understand the decision….I hope you awaken before its too late for all of us.
I respect that.
Wonder what it was that Tony said that he regrets today?
I remember! That’s why I find this so interesting.
Good grief!
who cares?
Having worked for and with Mr Olsen in the past I can say I am glad he is getting all this negative attention. The amount of times I was embarrassed for his comments are too many. Rick is tactless and… on so many levels.. And his establishments reflect the same, from fights at the Beach… Great look for Bermuda!
So from now on, I am assuming the Big Chill will do their research on the owners of all the venues they play at? Isn’t Elbow Beach owned by a Saudi royal family member? Are you going to stop playing there after conducting an investigation into any potential ties to human rights violations in SA? Where do your principles start and end Mr. Brannon?
How bout you do the research and present it to the band.
Respect!
Let’s all find the Big Chill work for Thursday nights folks! I applaud their integrity and stance….they’ve done the right thing to forge better relationships in Bermuda and to stand up for what is right….I wish we all did this…. now let’s assist them in finding Thursday night work…..
Agreed!
The comment made was not nice, insensitive and downright wrong. Do we as a society not forgive? Social media is both a boon to our daily lives and also a curse as what is said is there for all to see.
Do we not have the opportunity to apologise and make amends, however that may be or look like?
I do not condone what was posted by Mr. Olson but if we are no longer to forgive and move forward then where do we end up?
Why is it that only a certain segment of people are asked to forgive? And guess what? It is very possible to forgive and not be friends again, or in this case, patronize the establishment.
People have forgiven, but we have learned our lesson, as this was not the first time Olson had said something terrible on facebook. This was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
So all the best to Olson, just not with my money.
A moral and principle stand; I salute you Chill Band for taking a stand for human rights and against bigotry.
I like Tony and his pals in The Big Chill, but this is nonsense.
The faux outrage about Olson’s comments, poorly chosen as they were, and the subsequent gnashing of teeth is tiring. The pathetic attempts to link a comment about a medieval punishment for high treason to the civil rights struggle, slavery and the abolishment of fundamental rights in ridiculous. Get over it. move on
What ever happened to ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine.’?
Generation Snowflake at its best. Misdirected righteous indignation.
the Big Chill rocks seen them many times always amazing performers