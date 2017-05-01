Live Updates: BTUC Holding ‘Solidarity March’

[Updating] In order to mark International Workers Day, the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC] is holding a ‘Solidarity March’ from Victoria Park this afternoon [May 1].

A BTUC spokesperson previously said, “Annually, May 1st is recognized around the world as “May Day” or “International Workers Day”. The day is typically marked by international celebrations, focusing on the contribution of workers and workers’ organizations to the socioeconomic success of their communities.”

“It is well documented that the rights and benefits won through the efforts of labour organizations readily transfer throughout the community. Because of these efforts, we are pleased to contribute to fair employment practices and a better quality of life for all in Bermuda.”

Category: All, News