Live Updates: BTUC Holding ‘Solidarity March’
[Updating] In order to mark International Workers Day, the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC] is holding a ‘Solidarity March’ from Victoria Park this afternoon [May 1].
A BTUC spokesperson previously said, “Annually, May 1st is recognized around the world as “May Day” or “International Workers Day”. The day is typically marked by international celebrations, focusing on the contribution of workers and workers’ organizations to the socioeconomic success of their communities.”
“It is well documented that the rights and benefits won through the efforts of labour organizations readily transfer throughout the community. Because of these efforts, we are pleased to contribute to fair employment practices and a better quality of life for all in Bermuda.”
Not much to this? Really a nothing burger.
Burgess and DeSilva leading a march.
Enjoy 2017.
SOLIDARITY, remember the world is watching.
It’s their right to do so, of course, but I have to say that people giving clenched-fist salutes, and marching around with Communist flags, and seemingly attempting to bully the judiciary, do this country and its international image no good whatsoever.
Shameful political electioneering on a day to mark INTERNATIONAL (not just Bermudian) Workers Day.
As expected and forecast.