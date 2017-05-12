Bermuda’s Netball Team Defeat Israel 70 – 28

[Updated] Bermuda got off to a very impressive start at the European Netball Championship in Scotland, recording a very dominant victory in their opening game, defeating Israel by a score of 70 – 28 this morning [May 12].

Bermuda jumped out to a 16 – 6 lead at the end of the first quarter, at the half time break Bermuda held a 31 – 15 lead, and they then held a 28 point lead at the end of the third quarter at 51 – 23. Bermuda would then score 19 goals in the final quarter, while only allowing Israel to score 5 goals, and they went on to win 70 – 28.

Tomorrow Bermuda will match up against Ireland and Gibraltar, and on Sunday the team will play Israel again.

Update 1.49pm: Bermuda’s top scorer was Danielle Raynor, who outscored the opposing team by herself with 37. Jahtuere Trott scored 15, Talia Lucas scored 18, with the whole team contributing to this impressive victory.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports