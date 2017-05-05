OBA To Host Forum For Single Parents

The One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] will be hostinh a forum for single parents on Saturday [May 6] from 4.00pm to 6.00pm at St. John’s Preschool, Pembroke.

The event poster said, “Single parents – you are invited to a forum to be hosted by the Hon. Nandi Outerbridge, Minister of Social Development and Sports.

“Minister Outerbridge will be joined by other Members of Parliament for informal discussions on how the Government can assist single parents. Ask questions, come with suggestions and together we can create solutions to help parents and children and move forward together.

“There will be a fun castle, supervised play area for children and door prizes to be won.”

For more information call 441-294-3264 or email info@oba.bm

