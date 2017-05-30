Rev Run To Perform In Bermuda This Weekend

Hip hop legend Rev Run will perform in Bermuda this weekend to entertain accredited media on-island covering the 35th America’s Cup, and a limited supply of VIP tickets will be made available to the public for the event, sponsored by the Bermuda Tourism Authority in partnership with the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

The Live DJ Set by Rev Run and Mel DeBarge will take place Saturday, June 3rd at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club. Public ticket holders will be permitted to enter at 8:45pm and the headline performers will take the stage shortly afterward. Public VIP tickets include an open bar as well as the live set, and can be purchased online exclusively through PTix for $150.

“Outdoor summer concerts are a way of life out here in Bermuda so we’re excited to show this aspect of island life to accredited America’s Cup media,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Victoria Isley.

“It’s customary for the destination of major world sporting events to host a welcome party for visiting media. The Hamilton Princess Beach Club is an exceptional venue for the intimate, exclusive experience we want to create with Rev Run’s performance. We also wanted to open some access to the public because our visitors, particularly media, greatly value spending time getting to know the people who live here.”

“Prior to Saturday night’s Live DJ Set by Rev Run and Mel DeBarge, the media will enjoy Bermuda cuisine, signature Bermuda cocktails and Bermudian performers including DJ Korie Minors and The Kings,” the BTA said.

“Bermudian business man Damon DeGraff of DGI Management in New York City worked with the Bermuda Tourism Authority to secure Rev Run, who has a social media following of more than eight million across several platforms.

“Rev Run was catapulted to stardom in the 1980s as one-third of the culture-shaping trio known as Run-DMC. The group was the first hip hop group to achieve a gold album and a Grammy nomination. Run-DMC was also the first hip hop act to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone and have a music video on MTV.

“Decades later Rev Run, also known as Joseph Simmons, created a reality show on MTV that profiled the life of his family. Joseph Simmons is also a practicing Minister.

“Rev Run will perform alongside DJ Mel DeBarge, a New Yorker with a recognisable presence on the entertainment scene in New York, Atlantic City and Miami.”

Category: All, Entertainment, Music