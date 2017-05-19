School PTA To Meet On ‘Health & Safety’

The Harrington Sound Primary School Parent Teacher Association said they “will be hosting an urgent meeting” on Monday [May 22] at 6.00pm at the school’s auditorium, with the meeting in “reference to the health & safety issues affecting the quality of our student’s health and education”.

A spokesperson said, “The Harrington Sound Primary School Parent Teacher Association will be hosting an “urgent” meeting on Monday, May 22nd, to be held at the School’s auditorium starting at 6.00pm.

“The meeting is being held in reference to the health & safety issues affecting the quality of our student’s health and education.

“Come place your concerns about the health & safety of our children and how we can find a solution to these major issues. If you cannot attend, please send a grandparent, family member, or a friend; as we believe your support in this matter is imperative to the well-being of our student body.”

The school was recently closed for two days, with Department of Education advising that the “school will be closed Monday, 15 May and Tuesday, 16 May for maintenance” as it “experienced an infestation of bird mites due to birds nesting in the roof.”

