Bermuda Win Medals At NatWest Island Games

The Bermuda team continues to impress while participating at the NatWest Island Games, being held on the island of Gotland.

A spokesperson said, “In Archery Bernard Wade III is showing terrific form as he finished 5th overall in the Men’s 1440 recurve. The team of Wade, Robert O’Connor and Tiffany Slaton finished an impress 8th overall in this event.

“Our volleyball teams had heart-breaking results losing 3 games to 2 to a very strong Gotland team. The final set decider finishing 10-15. The women’s team also had a nail-biter losing out on the decider 16-18! The teams played some great volleyball against high-level opposition.

“Our tennis team took the bronze in the team event after losing 1-2 in games to Jersey. They had previously defeated the Isle of Man 2-0. Chantae Wilson who took a silver and a bronze, and Anna Francoeur who won a silver medal. They helped their team to an overall silver medal.

“Bermuda’s cyclists finished 5th in the Time Trials with Kaden Hopkins finishing as our highest place rider, being in 8th position overall. For the women’s team Alyssa Rowse finished as our highest placed rider, finishing in 14th position. The women’s team finished 7th overall.

“Bermuda’s badminton team gave Shetland a run for their money before succumbing to the strength of Jersey and Gibraltar. We finished 16th overall.

“Taahira Butterfield showed whiy she is one of Bermuda’s top female sprinters as she finished in the silver medal position with a time of 12.58; losing out to Hanna Wiss of Aland [12.16] – one of the Games most victorious athletes.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports