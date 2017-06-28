BPS Advisory: Deceptive Online Employment Ad

The Bermuda Police Service are reminding the public to be “wary of engaging in any transactions with unknown business entities or individuals via the internet, as scammers continue to utilize local publications as well as local websites to post their scams”.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service was recently made aware of a deceptive online employment advertisement that appeared locally, offering an enticing commission for each sale made.

“Detectives from the Organised & Economic Crime Department examined the ad offering temporary employment – for a business supposedly headquartered at 26 Oxford St. Chula Vista United States – as well as an included promotional video and determined that the part time job listing exhibited the characteristics of a pyramid scheme.

“Such schemes persuade interested individuals to invest by promising a larger, future return on their investment – which never occurs.

“The now removed posting, allegedly from employer ‘eCommerce Incomes’, offered opportunities as a marketing software system sales representative and claimed successful applicants could make $400 per sale with no experience required.

“Members of the public are reminded to be wary of engaging in any transactions with unknown business entities or individuals via the internet, as scammers continue to utilize local publications as well as local ‘.bm’ and ‘.com’ websites to post their scams.

“Remember – don’t assume that just because an ad is published locally, or advertised on some of the more popular Bermuda websites, that it is legitimate.”

