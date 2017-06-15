Allison Hinds To Perform At America’s Cup Village

Alison Hinds, dubbed by fans worldwide as the “Queen of Soca”, will bring her powerful, emotional vocals and high-energy live show to the America’s Cup Village Main Stage from 5.30pm on June 17th.

Joining Alison on the Main Stage will be SOCA and R&B star Ricardo Drue, DJ Ryan Sayeed, Barrie Hype from Miami and DJ Crown Prince who mixes urban, Caribbean, mainstream, soul, top 40, moombahton [a fusion genre of house music and reggaeton] & electro.

“These world class entertainers at the America’s Cup Village are in keeping with the carnival atmosphere of Bermuda Heroes Weekend, a national holiday on June 19th,” the organisers said.

“Tickets to the 35th America’s Cup on 17th June are available now from just $50 here.

“Before the entertainment on the Main Stage, all eyes will be on Bermuda’s Great Sound as America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA takes on the Challenger for the 35th America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand.

“The first two races in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, are scheduled to take place on 17th June from 2.00pm AST, and then attention will turn to the party in the America’s Cup Village that will run until 10.00pm.”

Go now here to book your place at the latest addition to the America’s Cup Concert Series.

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News