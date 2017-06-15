Allison Hinds To Perform At America’s Cup Village
Alison Hinds, dubbed by fans worldwide as the “Queen of Soca”, will bring her powerful, emotional vocals and high-energy live show to the America’s Cup Village Main Stage from 5.30pm on June 17th.
Joining Alison on the Main Stage will be SOCA and R&B star Ricardo Drue, DJ Ryan Sayeed, Barrie Hype from Miami and DJ Crown Prince who mixes urban, Caribbean, mainstream, soul, top 40, moombahton [a fusion genre of house music and reggaeton] & electro.
“These world class entertainers at the America’s Cup Village are in keeping with the carnival atmosphere of Bermuda Heroes Weekend, a national holiday on June 19th,” the organisers said.
“Tickets to the 35th America’s Cup on 17th June are available now from just $50 here.
“Before the entertainment on the Main Stage, all eyes will be on Bermuda’s Great Sound as America’s Cup Defender Oracle Team USA takes on the Challenger for the 35th America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand.
“The first two races in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, are scheduled to take place on 17th June from 2.00pm AST, and then attention will turn to the party in the America’s Cup Village that will run until 10.00pm.”
Go now here to book your place at the latest addition to the America’s Cup Concert Series.
Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News
Great news! It just keeps getting better!
The OBA’s foresight in creating the Bermuda Tourism Authority is paying out tenfold!
OBA all day everyday. Thanks for the hard work and dedication!
Bermuda is on the map again! Berp berp berp!!
Have a great holiday!!
More to come! This island is alive again.
You two are hillarious
Great way to draw attention from Bermuda Heroes Weekend! Keep up the work BTA!
What a rediculous comment. Don’t even know where to start. How is it taking away from heros weekend. Yes maybe it will persuade a few people to go instead of paying for a ticket to one of he heroes weekends events that are also run by a for profit company….
I’m not sure how they are drawing attention away from BHW… the show is early evening and the show will get worldwide coverage/advertisement – drawing MORE attention to Bermuda and with it BHW because I guarantee every time they mention the artists they will mention BHW.
Party goes until 10PM. Raft up is on Saturday. But you don’t care about it, so what does it matter right?