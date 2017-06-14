Antoine Jackson Awarded Deloitte Scholarship

Deloitte announced Antoine Jackson as the 2017 Deloitte Scholarship recipient, which offers up to $20,000 per year for a maximum of 3 years.

A spokesperson said, “Deloitte Ltd. is pleased to announce that the 2017 Deloitte Scholarship recipient is Antoine Jackson.

“The scholarship award offers up to $20,000 per year for a maximum of 3 years and is available to Bermudians pursuing an undergraduate degree with an interest in accounting, actuarial or business related studies. As the recipient, Antoine will also join the firm as a 2018 Deloitte DEEP intern.”

John Johnston, CEO of Deloitte’s Carribean and Bermuda region, commented: “Deloitte is a leader in developing the best talent globally, and in Bermuda we are committed to investing in future leaders through the Deloitte Scholarship. I am delighted to congratulate Antoine on receiving this year’s scholarship award.”

“Antoine was selected from a group of high-caliber shortlisted scholarship applicants, standing out for his drive and determination to succeed, his outstanding academic achievement which reflects a passion towards his chosen area of study, and his commitment to family and community initiatives.

“After graduating from the Berkeley Institute, where he received numerous awards of honour including the Top Male Mathematics Award, Antoine graduated from Bermuda College with an Associate Degree in Business Adminstration [with merit]. During this time he was awarded the Chartered Professional Accountants of Bermuda “Donald P. Lines Outstanding Accounting Student Award”.

Elizabeth Cava, Audit and Assurance Partner at Deloitte Ltd. congratulates the 2017 Deloitte Scholarship recipient Antoine Jackson

Upon receipt of his award, Antoine commented: “I was thrilled to learn of my selection for this honor and I am deeply appreciative. In the fall of 2017, I look forward to continuing the pursuit of my Bachelors degree and CPA designation.

“I thank Deloitte again for generosity and support. I thank Deloitte for making a commitment to me and in turn, I shall hold up my end of the bargain. I hope that one day I will be able to help students achieve their goals just as Deloitte has helped me.”

Deliotte added, “Antoine is very involved with his sport of passion, basketball. He has participated in the Bermuda U16 & U18 National Basketball Team and the Bermuda College Men’s Basketball League. Antoine’s sport achievements has included being the chosen Varsity Basketball All-Star and Champion.

“His community involvement also includes being a Volunteer Camp Counselor at Coach Crumpler’s Summer Basketball Camps, as well as on the volunteer team for Hurricane Youth Basketball Team.

“Antoine is known for consistently having a cheerful attitude. His self-challenging question is always “what would my eldest brother think?” On his first day of self reflection, he made the conscious decision to not only reach, but surpass the potential others see in him, as well diminish the doubt in others minds.

“This has kept Antoine motivated to pursue his academic and personal dreams. Antoine will be joining Dallhousie university in Fall 2017 to pursue his Bachelor’s of Business Administration with a concentration in Commerce.”

Elizabeth Cava, Partner in Audit and Assurance stated: “Our focus as a firm is to make an impact that matters – and we are committed to the development of students in our community.

“Antoine has clearly demonstrated hisability to make an impact that matters in both his family, our community and through his academic endeavors. Antoine also wants to make an impact with Bermuda’s youth. We applaud his achievements, admire his determination and wish him continued success as his pursues his dreams”.

“Deloitte in Bermuda thrives for ambitious students and graduates who are keen to develop their financial services or insurance experience. We offer meaningful work experiences, attractive benefits, continuing local and overseas training and development, educational support, sports and social events, corporate social initiatives, wellbeing programs and more.

“Student programs include: Highschool Work Experiences, The Deloitte Internship Program [DEEP], Co-op Placements, the Deloitte Scholarship and the Deloitte Graduate Program. These programs provide students with the opportunity to experience a broader global network, and be part of a vibrant and diverse organisation, where you get to work with forward thinking leadership and people who are committed to making a difference.

“At Deloitte, we recognise the value in supporting students to pursue their educational goals. Interested students, parents and teachers should visit here for more information including details on the upcoming student networking event ‘Deloitte Invites Top Talent’ on July 27, 2017.”

