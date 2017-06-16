Media Maven Donates Services To School

The Media Maven, a local boutique copywriting and Public Relations firm, said they were pleased to donated more than 20 hours’ worth of copywriting services to Impact Mentoring Academy.

Over the past four months, The Media Maven has provided consistent support to the local all-boys school to help in its bid to raise money for science, sports and trades equipment, as well as to increase awareness of the many positive contributions of the school. Services included story pitches, press releases and articles submitted to various local media in aid of IMA, a Bermuda registered charity #835.

The Media Maven’s founder Nadia Laws said she was “delighted” to be able to give back in this way and admitted the donation fit in well with the company’s mission to provide a more heart-centred approach to doing business.

“It’s been an absolute joy working with Chris Crumpler [the Executive Director of IMA] and the entire team at this incredible local school,” Ms Laws said.

“I support their vision wholeheartedly to morph Bermuda’s boys into caring, hardworking young men and I’ve been inspired by their approach to provide mentoring and a more hands-on approach to learning.

“It only felt right when nearing the end of our working agreement to gift my services on a complimentary basis. In my opinion this donation couldn’t go to a more deserving institution.”

She admitted the company’s vision moving forward is to offer an annual scholarship, which will give a deserving non-profit or microbusiness with two or less employees, support on a pro-bono basis.

“Both myself and my business partner Robyn Bardgett are hoping to roll the scholarship concept out in mid-August, around the time of our first-year anniversary in business,” Ms Laws explained. “The community has been incredibly supportive of us as entrepreneurs and we want to pay that forward by giving back however we can.”

Mr Crumpler said he was “grateful” and “honoured” for the generous donation of services.

“Thanks to The Media Maven’s support, we have had an increase in enrollment of almost 50% and the quality families that are inquiring have commented on the articles featured in Bernews.com,” he said.

“I am grateful for their donated services and highly recommend them to anyone in need of help in telling their story or gaining some added exposure. They are first class in their approach to delivering media support and created a nice buzz for Impact Mentoring Academy for 2017. ”

For more information about The Media Maven, visit www.mediamavenbda.com or e-mail hello@mediamavenbda.com. For more details on the upcoming scholarship, like their page on Facebook: Media Maven BDA.

