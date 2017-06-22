Video: PLP Announce Candidates For C#9, C#23
The PLP held a press conference today [June 22] to announce more of their election candidates for the upcoming General Election, with Vance Campbell to run in Constituency #9 Smith’s West, and Rev. Dr. Emilygail Dill set to contest Constituency #23 Paget West.
The 15-minute live video replay is below
Mr Campbell is running in C#9 again, a seat which is currently held by the OBA’s Trevor Moniz, who won with 66.18% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#9 in the 2012 election are below.
Rev Dill is running in C#23, a seat which is currently held by the OBA’s Pat Gordon-Pamplin, who won with 76.99% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#23 in the 2012 election are below.
The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:
- Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]
- Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]
- Constituency #4 St George’s South: Suzann Roberts Holshouser [OBA] Tinee Furbert [PLP]
- Constituency #5 Hamilton East: Peter Barrett [OBA]
- Constituency #6 Hamilton West: Simone Barton [OBA] Thad Hollis [IND]
- Constituency #7 Hamilton South: Sylvan Richards [OBA] Anthony Richardson [PLP]
- Constituency #8 Smith’s South: Rose Ann Tucker [PLP]
- Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]
- Constituency #12 Devonshire South Central: Craig Cannonier [OBA]
- Constituency #13 Devonshire North Central: Fabian Minors [OBA]
- Constituency #14 Devonshire North West: Glen Smith [OBA] Wayne Caines [PLP]
- Constituency #15 Pembroke East: Scott Stewart [OBA]
- Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]
- Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]
- Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA] Jason Hayward [PLP]
- Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA] Graham Maule [PLP]
- Constituency #21 Pembroke South East: Rodney Smith [OBA]
- Constituency #22 Paget East: Dr Grant Gibbons [OBA]
- Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]
- Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]
- Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]
- Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]
- Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA] Dennis Lister III [PLP]
- Constituency #30 Southampton East Central: Quinton Butterfield [PLP]
- Constituency #31 Southampton West Central: Crystal Caesar [PLP]
- Constituency #32 Southampton West: Scott Simmons [PLP]
Vance, as a business’s owner, you better be ready to answer a few simple questions honestly if you knock on my families’ house. Don’t assume that my elderly parents are naïve
a) were your sales at your business higher or lower during the PLP years vs the OBA years?
b) Do you have more staff today vs any time during the PLP years?
Answer honestly, because we have the answer. It will tell us a lot about you as a person.