Video: PLP Announce Candidates For C#9, C#23

The PLP held a press conference today [June 22] to announce more of their election candidates for the upcoming General Election, with Vance Campbell to run in Constituency #9 Smith’s West, and Rev. Dr. Emilygail Dill set to contest Constituency #23 Paget West.

Mr Campbell is running in C#9 again, a seat which is currently held by the OBA’s Trevor Moniz, who won with 66.18% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#9 in the 2012 election are below.

Rev Dill is running in C#23, a seat which is currently held by the OBA’s Pat Gordon-Pamplin, who won with 76.99% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#23 in the 2012 election are below.

The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:

Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]

Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]

Constituency #4 St George’s South: Suzann Roberts Holshouser [OBA] Tinee Furbert [PLP]

Constituency #5 Hamilton East: Peter Barrett [OBA]

Constituency #6 Hamilton West: Simone Barton [OBA] Thad Hollis [IND]

Constituency #7 Hamilton South: Sylvan Richards [OBA] Anthony Richardson [PLP]

Constituency #8 Smith’s South: Rose Ann Tucker [PLP]

Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]

Constituency #12 Devonshire South Central: Craig Cannonier [OBA]

Constituency #13 Devonshire North Central: Fabian Minors [OBA]

Constituency #14 Devonshire North West: Glen Smith [OBA] Wayne Caines [PLP]

Constituency #15 Pembroke East: Scott Stewart [OBA]

Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]

Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]

Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA] Jason Hayward [PLP]

Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA] Graham Maule [PLP]

Constituency #21 Pembroke South East: Rodney Smith [OBA]

Constituency #22 Paget East: Dr Grant Gibbons [OBA]

Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]

Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]

Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]

Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]

Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA] Dennis Lister III [PLP]

Constituency #30 Southampton East Central: Quinton Butterfield [PLP]

Constituency #31 Southampton West Central: Crystal Caesar [PLP]

Constituency #32 Southampton West: Scott Simmons [PLP]

