BTA Looking At More Sports Tourism Events

In the wake of America’s Cup, the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] is looking at the feasibility of many other sports-related events, citing that “Bermuda’s successful delivery of the 35th America’s Cup has elevated the destination to a strong position for attracting future sports tourism events and has already helped officials land new events for the island”.

A spokesperson said, “Since 2016, nine America’s Cup legacy events – some of them recurring – have been added to Bermuda’s sports tourism calendar. These events coming to the island were positively influenced by the 35th America’s Cup and the 2015 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series in Bermuda:

M 32 Winter Series [Jan-Mar 2016]

RC 44 Regatta [Mar 2016]

Viper 640 Championship [Nov 2016]

Amlin Moth Regatta [Dec 2016]

Antigua Bermuda Race [May 2017]

ITU World Triathlon Series [Apr 2018, 2019, 2020]

Oyster Regatta Bermuda [May 2018]

Moth World Championship [Jun 2018]

Atlantic Anniversary Regatta [Jun 2018]“

“Using the momentum of the America’s Cup to set the stage for future tourism growth has always been a goal of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. Bermuda is well on her way to accomplishing that goal,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Kevin Dallas.

“Meantime, in the wake of America’s Cup, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is actively vetting the feasibility of many other sports-related events, including future Superyacht and J Class Regattas similar to the America’s Cup-related events that took place in Bermuda in June”, the spokesperson said.

“The 2017 Superyacht Regatta attracted about twice the number of entrants that raced in San Francisco during the 34th America’s Cup, while the convergence of eight J Class boats in Bermuda was the largest gathering in history – even more than raced at any one time in the 1930s and 1940s when the majestic sailing vessels competed for the America’s Cup.”

“The captains, crew and owners of these vessels are very much a community, particularly the J boats, and this community has enjoyed its time in Bermuda. Our focus now is working on whether we can develop the right kind of event at the right time of year to have them come back,” said Pat Phillip-Fairn, Bermuda Tourism Authority chief product and experiences development officer.

“In addition to events, the Bermuda Tourism Authority will recommend to Members of Parliament that they pass legislation to incentivise superyacht owners to come to Bermuda more often after the America’s Cup”, the spokesperson said. “In all of 2016, 68 superyachts visited Bermuda and this year during the America’s Cup [May 26 to June 30] more than 80 superyachts were expected, according to the America’s Cup Event Authority.”

Mr Dallas said: “It’s very clear that the relaxed legislation put in place during the America’s Cup was a huge incentive for superyachts to visit Bermuda, stay longer and spend more into our local economy. We will encourage Parliamentarians to create a similar environment on a permanent basis, while also protecting local charter operators. This is an absolute necessity if Bermuda is going to seize superyacht tourism as an America’s Cup legacy benefit.”

“Prior to the America’s Cup, the Bermuda Tourism Authority conducted extensive research on superyacht tourism and has presented that information in public information sessions and online”, the spokesperson concluded.

