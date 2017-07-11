BHS Robotics Team To Compete In Washington

Earlier today [July 11] the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Grant Gibbons, had the pleasure of attending the Bermuda High School [BHS] in celebration of its robotics team as it gets ready to go to Washington DC to compete in the First Global Challenge.

The all-female team of Bermuda High School students will leave for Washington DC on July 14th to compete for Bermuda against high school aged teams from 162 countries.

Dr. Gibbons said, “Thank you to the Bermuda High School for inviting me to this celebration of its robotics team as they get ready to travel to Washington DC to compete in the First Global Challenge. This year’s challenge theme revolves around water, something which is close to home for all of us who live in Bermuda.

“I understand that the challenge required your team to build a robot that would carry out a specific task – but you were not given specifications as to how the robot should be designed. All that was known is that the robot should be able to separate blue plastic balls that represent water molecules from orange plastic balls that represent contamination.

“Using technology and your own creativity, you have designed a solution to the challenge and are now on your way to discovering what other students from across the globe have also designed.

“This is certainly a unique opportunity to see how students from other countries approach challenges and apply creative solutions. I encourage each of you not only to represent Bermuda well, but also to get to know others and learn from them.

“To Nadhiri Simons-Worrell, Yulia Isaeva, Kameron Young, Ashlyn Lee and Katie Grainge, congratulations to each one of you. I am inspired by what you have achieved so far and I look forward to hearing about your experience as you compete on a global stage.

“Congratulations to Mr. Dave Mallon who has worked tirelessly with the robotics team as mentor and coach. Thanks also to Ms. Paula Harrison who worked with the students on their project and will accompany the team to the US. Lastly, thank you to the parents here today who have supported the students.

“Again, congratulations, safe travels and best wishes on your participation in the First Global Challenge.”

Read More About

Category: All, News