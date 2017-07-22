Greenrock Congratulates Premier Burt & PLP

Greenrock has congratulated the Premier and the Progressive Labour Party [PLP] on their election victory.

Executive Director of Greenrock, Jonathan Starling said, “Greenrock would like to congratulate Premier David Burt and the Progressive Labour Party on their election victory and forming the new Government.

“We look forward to working with the new Government with the aim of developing a sustainable Bermuda for all. In particular we are hopeful that the new Government will make addressing the challenge of climate change central to their actions, including a focus on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

“Climate change is one of the great challenges of the 21st Century and there is an urgent need for action across all Ministries and sectors of Bermuda.

“We also look forward to seeing the new Government make material progress on the following initiatives, outlined in their election platform:

A National Infrastructure Plan;

Support for renewable energy initiatives;

The proposed Green Paper on:

Establishing mandatory recycling programmes; A charge on single-use bags; and A beverage container deposit system

Energy equality;

The conversion of the Government’s fleet of light vehicles to hybrid and electric vehicles;

The expansion of community gardens;

Installing ‘green gyms’ in Bermuda’s parks to encourage healthy active lifestyles and connect people with nature.

“We encourage the new Government to revisit the Sustainable Development Initiative and relaunch the Climate Change Task Force, as well as revisit marine spatial planning and the Blue Halo concept.

“Finally, we look forward to continued Government support for our environmental sustainability education programmes which support and complement learning in our schools.”

