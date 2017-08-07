2017 Bursary Award Recipients Announced

The Public Service Commission [PSC] announced the four recipients of its 2017 Bursary Awards in the areas of engineering, nursing, environmental health and the environment.

This year’s successful individuals are: Ms. Doreen Burgess, Ms. Tabia Butterfield, Mr. Malik Richards and Ms. Dessiree Waldron.

The Government of Bermuda Public Service Award bursaries are given annually by the PSC to selected applicants studying at a university, college or other training institution.

Eligibility for the bursary award requires that students are Bermudian and studying for professional/technical qualifications, identified by Heads of Departments as essential for appointment to specialized posts within the Public Service.

Ms. Doreen Burgess

The PSC said, “Ms. Burgess was granted a two and a half year award by the Environmental Health Section of the Department of Health. She has a genuine interest in working in Environmental Health and has been exposed to all aspects of the field by working as a summer student in the section.

“Working as a health inspector solidified her desire to make an impact within our community. Ms. Burgess will be attending Kean University in New Jersey, studying for a BA/MPA Combined Honors Programme in Public Administration.

Ms. Tabia Butterfield

“Ms. Butterfield was granted a four year Bursary by the Department of Public Works. Ms. Butterfield’s fascination with architecture and design led her to pursue a career in civil engineering, specifically structural engineering.

“She volunteered to work without pay for in Public Works during her Christmas break and she is currently employed there as a summer student. Ms. Butterfield is presently attending Cardiff University in Wales, United Kingdom where she is pursuing a Masters of Engineering degree.

Mr. Malik Richards

“Mr. Richards was granted a three year award by the Planning Section of the Ministry of Environment. Mr. Richards loves the outdoors and aspires to work in a field to make a positive and lasting impact on our environment.

“He is currently studying Geography at St. Mary’s University in Canada. Once he obtains his Bachelor of Arts degree, he hopes his experience in planning will help to improve the quality of our island home, as well as move us in a more sustainable direction.

Ms. Dessiree Waldron

“Ms. Waldron was awarded a three year Bursary by the Department of Health in the Ministry of Health. Ms. Ratteray, who will be a third generation nurse, obtained her Certificate in Nursing Assistant from the Bermuda College in 2016 and will be attending Winston Salem State University in North Carolina; where she will pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Ms. Waldron believes through nursing, she will connect with people which will fulfill her life’s purpose.”

