32-Year-Old Man In ICU, 40-Year-Old Arrested

A 32-year-old man is in stable condition in the ICU and a 40-year-old man has been arrested following the altercation at the Ambiance Lounge on Ewing Street at 4:15am on Saturday, the police have confirmed.

“Police have commenced an investigation into an altercation that took place at the Ambiance Lounge on Ewing Street at 4:15am on Saturday which resulted in two men being taken to the hospital with stab wounds,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim, a 32-year-old man, is currently in the hospital in stable condition in the ICU and the second man, aged 40, was treated and released from hospital. He subsequently was arrested, and now is in police custody.

“Police are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the Ambiance Lounge at the time of the incident, anyone who was in the Ewing Street/Court Street area or anyone who may have any information about this case.”

“Anyone with any information should contact Detective Inspector Jason Smith on 247-1218 or 717-0864, jsmith2@bps.bm or contact the Crimestoppers hotline number on 800-8477.”

This is the fourth reported stabbing incident in the past few days.

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News