BTA Funding Available For Entrepreneurs Ideas

The Bermuda Tourism Authority is looking for a new slate of dynamic visitor experiences and is inviting local entrepreneurs to put their ideas forward.

The applications best aligned with the overall tourism strategy receive investment funds or marketing support as part of the Tourism Experiences Investment Programme.

“The programme helps Bermudians get their ideas off the ground, beginning with workshops next week to guide entrepreneurs on how best to prepare their submissions,” the BTA said.

“The free workshops on August 31st and September 1st will:

detail consumer feedback survey results;

identify product gaps in the Bermuda visitor experience;

offer insight on the kinds of experiences prioritised for 2018.

“Our product and experiences team is keen to find Bermudian entrepreneurs that can innovate in three main areas: authentically Bermudian entertainment, sports events and Bermudian cultural experiences that highlight our local art, food and traditions,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Executive Kevin Dallas.

“Just like every year, all home-grown Bermudian ideas are welcome, but submissions that cover those areas are of particular interest to us.”

Submissions can focus on entirely new experiences or existing experiences looking to grow.

Since 2014, about $3 million has been allocated to home-grown ideas through the Tourism Experiences Investment Programme. Bermuda Heroes’ Weekend, Blue Sky Flights, Bermuda Triple Challenge and Tobacco Bay/Beach Boys are some of the experiences to receive funding in the past.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority will begin accepting applications for 2018 on September 1st, 2017. The deadline is September 29th. It takes about a month for the selection panel to make its decisions.

Registration for the free workshops must be completed online at the Bermuda Tourism Authority corporate website. Investment applications are also submitted electronically.

