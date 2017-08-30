GSP Back To School Campaign Underway

Gina Spence Productions [GPS] and the Gibbons Company are encouraging Bermudians to get involved in their ‘Each One Reach One’ back to school campaign, seeking donations of funds and uniforms ahead of the new school year.

GPS volunteers will distribute donated uniforms to nominated families in need on Saturday, September 2 from 11.00am to 5.00pm on the upper level of the Washington Mall.

Ms Spence said, “We really need to push donations as we have over 100 children registered online. The uniform drop off to Gibbons deadline is Thursday, August 31st. Monetary donation are ongoing as we assist students all year round.

“People can make online donations to either HSBC account 002-051928-011 or Bank of Butterfield account 0601613480018; please note ‘Back To School Campaign.’

“You can also make a check payable to Gina Spence Productions and we will come by to collect; call 707-5224.”

“Thank you for supporting our Back To School Campaign.”

