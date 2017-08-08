Fashion Illustrator’s Bermuda Inspired Drawings

Bermuda has proven to be a popular source of artistic inspiration for fashion illustrator Holly Nichols, with the artist’s Bermuda-inspired illustrations garnering more than 40,000 ‘likes’ after being shared on Instagram

Ms Nichols visits her roommate from college in Bermuda each year, and told Bernews these visits have been the inspiration for some of her drawings, describing Bermuda as a “gem.”

The artist regularly shares these drawings to her Instagram, garnering thousands of likes from her 621,000 followers.

Ms Nichols creates illustrations and campaigns for companies such as TRESemmé, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barney’s New York, Neiman Marcus, Disney, and Living Proof.

According to her website, Ms Nichols graduated from Endicott College with a BFA in Studio Art, after which she “sought a way to merge her love of fashion with art.

“She uses her fashion-inspired illustrations to engage her audience of Instagram followers in both the fashion and art communities.

“Her work is sold internationally and she works with corporate clients to create fashion and beauty illustrations for campaigns, live-sketch events, and more.

“Today, she uses artist-quality illustration markers to hand-sketch garments with love from her studio just south of Boston, MA.”

For more information on Holly Nichols please visit her website here, and her prints featuring her Bermuda illustrations can be purchased online starting from $10.

