Flora Duffy Wins ITU World Triathlon Stockholm
Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has claimed another win in the World Triathlon Series, her fifth victory of the season, crossing the line first at ITU World Triathlon Stockholm this morning [Aug 26].
Flora Duffy won today’s triathlon with a time of 2:00:09, over a minute ahead of Great Britain’s Jessica Learmonth who placed second with a time of 2:01:30 while Ashleigh Gentle from Australia placed third with a time of 2:01:42.
- Photo courtesy of Triathlon Live
Amazing! Well done Flora. I was lucky to interview Flora for a Bernews Podcast http://bernews.com/2016/11/podcast-xterra-itu-world-champion-flora-duffy/ and she is so nice and has zero ego, a real pleasure to talk to.