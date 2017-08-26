Flora Duffy Wins ITU World Triathlon Stockholm

August 26, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has claimed another win in the World Triathlon Series, her fifth victory of the season, crossing the line first at ITU World Triathlon Stockholm this morning [Aug 26].

Flora Duffy Stockholm Win

Flora Duffy won today’s triathlon with a time of 2:00:09, over a minute ahead of Great Britain’s Jessica Learmonth who placed second with a time of 2:01:30 while Ashleigh Gentle from Australia placed third with a time of 2:01:42.

- Photo courtesy of Triathlon Live

Comments (1)

  1. Jeremy Deacon says:
    August 26, 2017

    Amazing! Well done Flora. I was lucky to interview Flora for a Bernews Podcast http://bernews.com/2016/11/podcast-xterra-itu-world-champion-flora-duffy/ and she is so nice and has zero ego, a real pleasure to talk to.

