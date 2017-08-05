Flora Duffy Wins Silver In ITU Montreal Triathlon

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy continues her stellar season, racing to a second place finish at the 2017 ITU World Triathlon Montreal today [Aug 5], and maintaining her first place standing in the series points.

Australian triathlete Ashleigh Gentle won the race, Duffy took silver and New Zealand’s Andrea Hewitt rounded out the top three.

With her second place today, Duffy kept leading the series with 3940 points, while Gentle climbed up to second place with 3286 points, followed by Zaferes with 3192.

- Photo courtesy of Triathlon Live

