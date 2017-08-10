Physique: Hafid James Wins IFBB Pro Card

Hafid James has been awarded an IFBB Pro Card following his impressive showing at the 2017 Ben Weider Legacy Cup in Aruba earlier this month, where he won his height class and was named the overall men’s physique winner.

An International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness [IFBB] Pro Card allows bodybuilders and physique athletes to compete in IFBB professional competitions for prize money, and earning the card is considered to be extremely prestigious.

Speaking after his victory, Mr James, who is sponsored by Kara’s Kitchen, told Bernews, “One of the biggest takeaways from my journey to date is that perseverance pays off. You always hear that if you give your all and do your best good things will happen but no-one ever really talks about the pain and setbacks you may have to experience along the way.

“My goal has always been to become an IFBB Pro. I have been extremely dedicated to achieving this goal for a number of years and really gave it my all.

“However, over the years I faced many disappointments and kept coming up short or was held back by people and organizations I thought I could trust. There were many times I felt like giving up or questioned whether it was worth it, but I believe your goals don’t care how you feel.

“So I never gave up and through every disappointment I became more motivated to achieve my dreams and to fight for my happiness. I am glad I never gave up and the hard work was worth it.

“I hope my journey will motivate others to push through any setbacks, focus on the goal at hand and persevere to achieve that goal. Every goal is possible if you put your mind to it.”

“I have to thank the Father above as I continue to try and live a life of giving and helping others with my gifts and knowledge.

“To my coach Carmichael Bryan and the whole Body on Fire team, Sergio White owner of Positive Results, and Cecil Mitchell, President of my Grenada Amateur Bodybuilding Association, thank you for the continuous support.

“To my sponsor and bestie Kara of Kara’s Kitchen, my brother Shae James, and my gym partner Monica Teixeira, you guys have been my core support team through it all. To all my friends and family, thank you, and I promise this is just the beginning.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports