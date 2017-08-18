Meet Bermuda Football Player Sh’Nyah Akinstall

August 18, 2017 | 1 Comment

In the fifth in a series of profiles of football players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s U17 Qualifier this month, we spotlight 14-year-old Sh’Nyah Akinstall.

Sh’Nyah Akinstall Bermuda Aug 2017

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It is very exciting and I feel it is a great honor.

2. How will you prepare for the competition?

I will do extras and I will practice more with my right foot because I know that it is my weaker foot.

3. When did you start playing football and what prompted you to start?

I started playing football when I was 6 years old for Dandy Town with the boys. At that time, I had no idea what I was doing, my daddy had just taken me down there to play.

4. What are your plans for your time in St. Lucia besides Football?

I hope to bond more with the team.

5. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire Coach Quita because she always encourages me.

The CONCACAF Caribbean U17 Qualifier will take place this month in St Lucia, with the Bermuda team set to match up against St Lucia on August 22nd, Antigua & Barbuda on August 24th, and Aruba on August 26th.

Comments (1)

  1. Quinton Berkley Butterfield says:
    August 20, 2017

    Nice story of how you started!! Thanks for repping Bermuda!!

