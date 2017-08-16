Minister Wishes Earl Cameron Happy Birthday

Last Saturday, Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown personally extended best wishes and congratulations to renowned Bermudian actor Earl Cameron on behalf of the Bermuda Government at his 100th birthday celebration at the Holiday Inn hotel in Kenilworth, England.

Minister Brown with Mr Cameron, photo courtesy of Winslow Cameron

Born in Bermuda in 1917, Mr Cameron moved to Britain prior to World War II and after appearing on London’s West End stage, he went on to have a very impressive film career with numerous roles, including co-starring with Sean Connery in the 007 blockbuster ”Thunderball”, and portraying African dictator Edmond Zuwanie in the 2005 thriller “The Interpreter” alongside Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn.

The legendary actor was one of the first black stars in the British film industry, and is widely acknowledged for playing a key role in breaking down barriers.

“It was an honour to meet this distinguished and much-accomplished Bermudian and to bring best wishes from the government,” said Minister Brown.

“We had a wonderful conversation where he shared with me his close friendship with my grandfather W. G. Brown and great uncle D. A. Brown.”

A number of Mr. Cameron’s close relatives had traveled from Bermuda to attend the celebration, along with numerous other family members and friends.

Minister Brown was on vacation in England at the time.

