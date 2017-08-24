Motorcycle Rider Injured In Collision With Car

August 24, 2017 | 6 Comments

Emergency services responded to a collision on Middle Road in Smith’s this afternoon [Aug 24], involving a motorcycle and car which resulted in the rider suffering injuries and being transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police along with Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on scene and traffic flow was restricted to one lane directed by police officers. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Collision motorcycle and car Bermuda Aug 24 2017 (1)

Collision motorcycle and car Bermuda Aug 24 2017 (2)

Comments (6)

  1. inna says:
    August 24, 2017

    Doesnt look like that slow bike was speeding or anything…

  2. JohnBoy says:
    August 24, 2017

    That’s a very hard road to come out from.

  3. Point boy says:
    August 24, 2017

    A picture tells a thousand words.

    The car is clumsily in the middle of the road.

    Probably heard a BANG! Oh. What happened.

    I hope the more efficient rider has a speedy recovery!

  4. James Rego says:
    August 25, 2017

    The motorcycle has the right of way. People love to run stop signs, this can be the result!

  5. Linda says:
    August 25, 2017

    When going right onto Middle Road from Jennings Road it is always an accident waiting to happen. Even with the mirror opposite there is little or no sight of what is coming from the west. One has to listen for a car/bike engine and inch out holding one’s breath. Most Jennings Road residents go down to North Shore and then up Store Hill.

