Motorcycle Rider Injured In Collision With Car

Emergency services responded to a collision on Middle Road in Smith’s this afternoon [Aug 24], involving a motorcycle and car which resulted in the rider suffering injuries and being transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police along with Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on scene and traffic flow was restricted to one lane directed by police officers. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News