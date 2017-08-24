Motorcycle Rider Injured In Collision With Car
Emergency services responded to a collision on Middle Road in Smith’s this afternoon [Aug 24], involving a motorcycle and car which resulted in the rider suffering injuries and being transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police along with Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on scene and traffic flow was restricted to one lane directed by police officers. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
Doesnt look like that slow bike was speeding or anything…
That’s a very hard road to come out from.
A picture tells a thousand words.
The car is clumsily in the middle of the road.
Probably heard a BANG! Oh. What happened.
I hope the more efficient rider has a speedy recovery!
Liverpool also I see. Should never have a license or an opinion
The motorcycle has the right of way. People love to run stop signs, this can be the result!
When going right onto Middle Road from Jennings Road it is always an accident waiting to happen. Even with the mirror opposite there is little or no sight of what is coming from the west. One has to listen for a car/bike engine and inch out holding one’s breath. Most Jennings Road residents go down to North Shore and then up Store Hill.