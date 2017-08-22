Video: Shelly Bay Structure Being Demolished
[Updated with photos] The developer of the Shelly Bay Beach House was unable to complete the redevelopment, and the remaining structure was deemed unsafe, and is being demolished this week, with a crew working on site today [Aug 22].
The Ministry previously said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising that the developer of the Shelly Bay Beach House was unable to complete the redevelopment of the property.
Time lapse showing some of the demolition taking place today:
“The Ministry has advised that the remaining structure is now deemed unsafe, and in the interests of public safety is expected to be demolished in the upcoming week.
“In that regard, area residents, Shelly Bay Beach/park patrons and the motoring public are being advised that in preparation for the demolition there will be increased construction activity near the Beach House. There will also be the likelihood of traffic delays to accommodate the demolition works.
.
“As a public safety note, motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use care and caution when travelling through the Shelly Bay area.
“As a final note, the Ministry advised that conceptual plans for a replacement facility are being designed for presentation and consultation with area parliamentary representatives and members of the public.”
Click to enlarge photos:
Who’s doing the demolition? Was it tendered?
Who is behind the “conceptual plans”?
What will be the associated damages payable by the developer as a result of his failure to perform? And your kidding right; no new building is going up on that site.
Damages to whom, and why? Who else has lost money, other than the developer?
what a waste – lost of fresh cement block . Was there an initial bidding phase prior to the contract being awarded? I know companies move on to their next project once they receive the decline notice but its a shame that those in the running couldn’t pick up the project.
Will beachgoers have to walk over to the field to use bathrooms, its been a long time since I used the beach or playground?
So this is how things will operate under the PLP? “..the Ministry advised that conceptual plans for a replacement facility are being designed for presentation and consultation with area parliamentary representatives and members of the public.”
Area PRs – What about a transparent RFP? What about the Bermuda Govt. Contractor General?
Shelly Bay used to be such a great family park. Unfortunately, as with many of our parks, the lack of upkeep has tarnished them. The derelict state of that building for almost 20 years is the reason it is being demolished now. Hopefully our parks can return to their former glory and new structures are developed with sustainable (and eco friendly) plans for decades of use and upkeep.