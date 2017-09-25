25-Year-Old Motorcyclist In ICU After Collision

A “full investigation is underway” into yesterday’s collision involving an unmarked police car and motorcycle, with both vehicles being impounded and CCTV footage being reviewed, the police confirmed this morning.

The collision left the 25-year-old motorcyclist in the ICU, while the police officer, who was driving the car involved, was treated and discharged from the hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “A full investigation is underway into the serious collision that occurred around 2:30pm Tuesday at the junction of North Shore Road and My Lord’s Bay Road in Hamilton parish, involving an unmarked police car and a motorcycle.

“Both vehicles have been impounded and CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

“At last check earlier this morning [September 20th] the injured motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Smith’s parish man, was listed in critical but stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The injured police officer, who was driving the car involved, was also treated at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital but later discharged.

“Traffic was diverted away from the area for approximately two hours while the scene was processed by the relevant police personnel.

“The appeal for witnesses continues and anyone that saw this collision is encouraged to contact Inspector Robert Cardwell at the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1076.”

