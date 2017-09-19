Airport Project: Elevator Contract Awarded

Aecon Group Inc. announced today [Sept 19] that a “major contract” has been awarded to Bermuda Elevator Systems Ltd.

“Bermuda Elevator will be responsible for installation of the elevators and escalators in the new airport terminal building. The company, founded in 1979, is Bermuda’s largest installer and service provider for escalators and elevators. They are the local exclusive distributor for Thyssenkrupp Elevator Inc,” Aecon said.

“The new airport terminal has been designed with sustainability in mind, and this will extend to the elevators and escalators on site.

“To minimise energy consumption, afterhours shutdown controls will be implemented to ensure that the escalators [and other systems] only run when needed. Bermuda Elevators’ contribution to the project will also help to make the new building fully accessible.

“The construction of the new airport terminal is expected to take 40 months to complete with a grand opening expected in 2020.”

“This is the latest contract to be awarded to local construction and supply companies. In June, four major contracts were awarded to Bermudian companies and a further eight local contractors were appointed to carry out other work at the construction site. Prior to this, ten contracts were announced in May and April.”

Frank Ross, Aecon’s Executive Director, Infrastructure, said: “We are pleased to be working with Bermuda Elevators to provide top-of-the-line elevators and escalators for the new airport terminal. Their local experience and contacts will be valuable to us and we look forward to working with them.”

Colin Smith, President at Bermuda Elevator Systems Ltd., said “We are excited to be working on the Airport Redevelopment Project and to be making a contribution to the new airport terminal, which will be a first-class facility for Bermudians and visitors alike.”

Category: All, Business, News