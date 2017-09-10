Local ornithologist Andrew Dobson, President of BirdsCaribbean, says he is “heartbroken” by the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, and has urged people to donate to the hurricane disaster relief fund organized by the Bermuda Red Cross.

He has been closely involved with BirdsCaribbean for more than 15 years and has close friends in many of the islands, and said, “As the largest ornithological organisation in the region, we meet regularly and I have spent time in many of the islands.

“Barbuda is one of the most beautiful Caribbean islands I have visited. Largely unspoilt with a relatively small population it relies almost solely on tourism. As a teacher myself, I’m particularly concerned about the school I visited in Codrington, now destroyed.

Barbuda Warble, photo courtesy of Mr Dobson

“The news coverage of the utter devastation of the island is difficult to imagine and the distress to local people unimaginable. Barbuda had the largest colony of Magnificent Frigatebirds in the western hemisphere, about 100,000 birds, generating a big source of income from ecotourism.”

He continued, “Thousands of birds must have perished. Even more concerning is the fate of the Barbuda Warbler, an endemic species that may become extinct as a result of the hurricane.

“Barbuda now faces the onslaught of Hurricane Jose and the race to evacuate the remaining residents. I’ve managed to make contact with friends in some of the islands affected but I’m very worried about colleagues on St. Maarten and the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

Mr. Dobson encourages people to donate to the hurricane disaster relief fund organized by the Bermuda Red Cross.

