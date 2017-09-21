Model Alize Bailey Appears In Vogue UK

September 21, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermudian model Alize Bailey has been featured on the Vogue UK website after modeling in the Fashion International London Fashion Week held earlier this week in London, UK.

This is the latest step in Ms. Bailey’s modeling career, which started in 2011 with the annual Bermuda Evolution Fashion Show, as it follows after she won the Top Model Worldwide 2017 Public Vote Award, receiving the award at an event held in London earlier this year.

The photos below, courtesy of Vogue UK, show Ms. Bailey modeling designs from Samaira Ghani’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

Alize Bailey Bermuda Sept 2017 (1)

Alize Bailey Bermuda Sept 2017 (2)

click here banner style fashion and beauty

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Style & Beauty

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. JohnBoy says:
    September 22, 2017

    Why do runway models always have that blank zombie look?

    Reply
  2. hi says:
    September 22, 2017

    because the aim is to promote the clothes and not the model.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Bernews Latest Instagram Photos

="banner728-container bottom clearfix">