Model Alize Bailey Appears In Vogue UK

Bermudian model Alize Bailey has been featured on the Vogue UK website after modeling in the Fashion International London Fashion Week held earlier this week in London, UK.

This is the latest step in Ms. Bailey’s modeling career, which started in 2011 with the annual Bermuda Evolution Fashion Show, as it follows after she won the Top Model Worldwide 2017 Public Vote Award, receiving the award at an event held in London earlier this year.

The photos below, courtesy of Vogue UK, show Ms. Bailey modeling designs from Samaira Ghani’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ready-To-Wear Collection.

