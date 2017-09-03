Photos: BIU Hosts 2017 Labour Day Banquet

The Bermuda Industrial Union [BIU] hosted their 36th annual Labour Day Banquet on Friday evening [Sept 1] at the Fairmont Southampton, with Premier David Burt serving as the guest speaker.

In addition to the Banquet, other events scheduled for this year’s Labour Day celebrations include a Pre-Labour Day Gathering at Shelly Bay Beach held this afternoon, and the annual Labour Day Race and Walk and Labour Day March tomorrow [Sept 4].

The walk and junior race will kick off at 8:00am from BIU Headquarters, and the 5K race will start at 8.30am. The Labour Day March will also start at BIU Headquarters, and is set to get underway at 11:30am after Labour Day greetings have been shared.















































































