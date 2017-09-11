Photos: Raleigh Bermuda Welcome Back Alumni

On Saturday [Sept 9], Raleigh Bermuda, along with Minister Lovitta Foggo and Minister Zane DeSilva, welcomed back their five newest members of the our Raleigh Bermuda Alumni: Asanté Darrell, Sarzjae Minors, Andrea Burrows, Keisha Butterfield and Donnikae Baker.

A spokesperson said, “We welcomed, along with Minister Lovitta Foggo and Minister Zane DeSilva Sr., back home our five newest members of our Raleigh Bermuda Alumni, Asanté Darrell [Borneo '17], Sarzjae Minors [Borneo '17], Andrea Burrows [Borneo '17], Keisha Butterfield [Borneo '17] & Donnikae Baker [Borneo '17] and Alumnus Jawonday West [Costa Rica/Nicaragua '12/Borneo '17].

“For 10 weeks they lived with, and learned from, the incredible people of rural Borneo while volunteering with Raleigh Borneo and Raleigh International. Next step is Transition Camp!! We are so very proud of you all! Welcome back to the Village!! Our next group to return home will be Team Costa Rica/Nicaragua on Thursday at 9.34pm.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos