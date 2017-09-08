Police Confirm: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at the Warwick Lanes bowling alley on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is aware of a social media message circulating regarding an incident that occurred at Warwick Lanes bowling alley Thursday evening [September 7th] involving an adult male and a child.

“A report was made to police and a 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation and any witnesses or persons with additional information are encouraged to contact police on 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News