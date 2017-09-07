Premier Burt: ‘Offer Any Support We Can’

Premier David Burt has extended sympathies to our neighbours in the Caribbean who have been devastated by Hurricane Irma, and said he has reached out to the leaders of the affected territories to offer any support we can, and “in consultation with the Governor, we will look to deploy the Regiment overseas once we are certain Hurricane Jose is not a potential threat to Bermuda and their presence is not needed on-island.”

Hurricane Irma hammered some of Caribbean islands with winds of up to 180 mph, leaving a trail of destruction and at least 13 people dead, international media have reported.

The island of Barbuda is said to be “barely habitable”, officials warn that St Martin is almost destroyed, and the death toll is likely to rise, according to the BBC.

In addition to Hurricane Irma, two other storms ― Jose and Katia ― were upgraded to hurricane status on Wednesday afternoon, marking the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes were simultaneously in the Atlantic.

Premier Burt said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to our neighbours in the Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma and those bracing for impact. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of those killed during this enormous catastrophe.

“The death, destruction and devastation across the Caribbean is massive, and the heart wrenching images of areas that have suffered total destruction are very saddening to me, my fellow Bermudians and I am sure to the rest of the world.

“While Bermuda may not be situated in the Caribbean we share a connection and a bond. A large percentage of Bermudians can trace their roots back to the Caribbean, and our Caribbean connection is still very evident here. Today, we feel their pain, as we are all family.

“I have reached out the leaders of the affected overseas territories to offer any support we can. We will be assessing our resources to determine what we can provide and how we can best assist the territories affected.

“In consultation with the Governor, we will look to deploy the Regiment overseas once we are certain Hurricane Jose is not a potential threat to Bermuda and their presence is not needed on-island.

“We are in contact with the Bermuda Red Cross with the intent to collaborate our support relief efforts to assist those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“We will continue to pray for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma and for those who are still in the path of this powerful storm.”

Read More About

Category: All, News