Bermuda’s Team Named For Game vs Barbados
The Bermuda Football Association announced Bermuda’s team for Saturday’s International Friendly match versus the Barbados Senior Men’s National Team at the National Sports Center.
“Kick-off time is 8:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30p.m. All are encouraged to wear your Bermuda Red. Come to the National Sports Center and support the Gombey Warriors,” the BFA said.
Team Bermuda:
- Quinaceo Hunt
- Roger Lee
- Reggie Lambe
- Zeiko Lewis
- Donte Brangman
- Willie Clemons
- Rai Sampson
- Jaylon Bather
- Dante Leverock
- Tyrell Burgess
- Tre Ming
- Marco Warren
- Mazhye Burchall
- Dashun Cooper
- Lejaun Simmons
- Keishon Bean
- Casey Castle
- Daren Usher
- Ian Coke
- Osagi Bascome
- Tego Bean
Staff:
- Kyle Lightbourne – Head Coach
- Ray Jones – Assistant Coach
- John Moreira – Goal Keeper Coach
- Duane Dickinson – Equipment Manager
- Daniel Morgan – Performance Rehab
Um so how much is it?