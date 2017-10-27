Bermuda’s Team Named For Game vs Barbados

The Bermuda Football Association announced Bermuda’s team for Saturday’s International Friendly match versus the Barbados Senior Men’s National Team at the National Sports Center.

“Kick-off time is 8:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30p.m. All are encouraged to wear your Bermuda Red. Come to the National Sports Center and support the Gombey Warriors,” the BFA said.

Team Bermuda:

Quinaceo Hunt

Roger Lee

Reggie Lambe

Zeiko Lewis

Donte Brangman

Willie Clemons

Rai Sampson

Jaylon Bather

Dante Leverock

Tyrell Burgess

Tre Ming

Marco Warren

Mazhye Burchall

Dashun Cooper

Lejaun Simmons

Keishon Bean

Casey Castle

Daren Usher

Ian Coke

Osagi Bascome

Tego Bean

Staff:

Kyle Lightbourne – Head Coach

Ray Jones – Assistant Coach

John Moreira – Goal Keeper Coach

Duane Dickinson – Equipment Manager

Daniel Morgan – Performance Rehab

