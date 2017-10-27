Bermuda’s Team Named For Game vs Barbados

October 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Football Association announced Bermuda’s team for Saturday’s International Friendly match versus the Barbados Senior Men’s National Team at the National Sports Center.

“Kick-off time is 8:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30p.m. All are encouraged to wear your Bermuda Red. Come to the National Sports Center and support the Gombey Warriors,” the BFA said.

Team Bermuda:

  • Quinaceo Hunt
  • Roger Lee
  • Reggie Lambe
  • Zeiko Lewis
  • Donte Brangman
  • Willie Clemons
  • Rai Sampson
  • Jaylon Bather
  • Dante Leverock
  • Tyrell Burgess
  • Tre Ming
  • Marco Warren
  • Mazhye Burchall
  • Dashun Cooper
  • Lejaun Simmons
  • Keishon Bean
  • Casey Castle
  • Daren Usher
  • Ian Coke
  • Osagi Bascome
  • Tego Bean

Staff:

  • Kyle Lightbourne – Head Coach
  • Ray Jones – Assistant Coach
  • John Moreira – Goal Keeper Coach
  • Duane Dickinson – Equipment Manager
  • Daniel Morgan – Performance Rehab

Comments (1)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    October 28, 2017

    Um so how much is it?

