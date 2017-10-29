Flora Duffy Wins XTERRA World Championship

[Updated] Bermuda’s Flora Duffy has done it again, racing to victory at the XTERRA World Championship in Maui today [Oct 29], recording a commanding win to mark her record breaking fourth consecutive XTERRA World Championship title.

The off-road triathlon consists of a 1.5-kilometer [1-mile] swim, a 32-kilometer [20-mile] mountain bike that climbs 3,500 feet up and down the West Maui Mountains, and a 10.5-kilometer [6.5-mile] trail run that traverses forest trails and beach sand.

Duffy not only led the women in the swim portion, she was reported to be “in the mix of the men’s lead group” during that segment.

She then opened up over a 4-minute lead on the bike portion, and during the run portion she held her lead, at one point increasing it to over 6 minutes.

In addition to retaining her XTERRA World Title today, she is also the reigning ITU World Champion, with the Bermudian athlete making outstanding showings across both federations, cementing her world class status.

Duffy has just crossed the line, and we will update as able.

Update 7.27pm: This is Duffy’s fourth consecutive XTERRA World Championship win, which means she has now surpassed the previous record of three straight wins, which she held along with Julie Dibens, who won three straight from 2007-2009.

Update 7.57pm: XTERRA has now released the times, showing that Duffy recorded yet another extremely commanding victory, crossing the line almost 10 minutes ahead of the second woman. Duffy finished in 2:47:47, while the second place female finished in 2:56:11

