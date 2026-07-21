Photos & Video: Modular Homes In Bermuda
Officials have provided a look inside of the modular homes – which are currently stored at Morgan’s Point in advance of their installation in the west end — noting that they “have been procured as emergency housing” for those in “urgent need.”
A Government spokesperson said, “The Minister of Housing and Municipalities, the Hon. Zane DeSilva, JP, MP, was joined by the Minister of Public Works and Environment, the Hon. Jache Adams, JP, MP, the Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, the Hon. Tinee Furbert, JP, MP, Minister of the Cabinet Office, Senator, the Hon. Emily-Gail Dill, JP, and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Senator, the Hon. Kim Wilkerson, JP, on 9 July for a visit to view the Ministry’s modular homes and receive an update on the Government’s affordable housing programme. The modular homes have been procured as emergency housing and to provide quality accommodation for those in urgent need.
Minister DeSilva said: “It was important for my Cabinet colleagues to see these modular homes first-hand and understand the role they will play in strengthening Bermuda’s emergency housing capacity. While we are completing the remaining approvals required for their installation at Boaz Island, our focus remains firmly on delivering long-term housing solutions that will make a meaningful difference for Bermudian families.”
A Government spokesperson added, “The Minister noted that, while work continues to finalise the Boaz Island project, the Ministry is actively progressing its major housing developments, including the construction of 194 precast homes and more than 40 residential units at Channel House. Construction on both developments is expected to commence this year, with the homes scheduled to be ready for occupancy in 2027.
“The Ministry of Housing and Municipalities remains committed to increasing Bermuda’s supply of quality, affordable housing through a combination of emergency accommodation and larger residential developments. Together, these projects form part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to addressing the island’s housing needs and providing more opportunities for Bermudians to access safe and secure homes.”
In granting the permission for these units, the Minister with responsibility for planning noted that he is “granting final planning permission for a strictly limited period of four years,” noting that it is subject to the enforcement of the a number of technical frameworks including, but not limited to, a 6-foot-high architectural PVC or wooden privacy fencing being installed, vegetation retention, parking and manoeuvring space for 11 cars and 12 cycles shall be established, provision for the control and disposal of storm water, traditional Bermuda accent colours being added and more.
I get that they look “different” especially from the outside, but they are emergency and for people who desperately need housing. I think if I or anyone i know needed emergency housing, they look to provide this need.
What are the furnishings & appliances, and how much will those cost? Who gets to choose those? How many persons will occupy each unit? Bunk beds? Fold-out couches? Are cleaning and laundry services included? What are the estimated electric and water bills? Are groceries and incidentals included? What about the cost of property and liability insurance?
Valid questions.
I would add air-conditioning to the list. There is a lot of what looks like glass at either end of those units.
AC unit and ventilation are shown in interior photos 3, 4, and 5.
Perhaps. Where is the condenser (outdoor unit)?
Yes, some very valid questions.
The first cost given by the Minister last fall was $60,000. Don’t know who he thought he was fooling but by the time all costs are added up and the first tenant turns a key, easily figure well over 3 times the original claim.
$60,000 just might be the cost of the bare bones unit at the end of the production line.
No further.
There is a very long list of costs not accounted for. We can start with transportation and insurance for shipping. How much for site preparation, utility installation and furnishings?
The OBA need to demand honest accountability for these so called temporary homes.
“The OBA need to demand honest accountability for these so called temporary homes.”
I would say every Bermudian should do so.
What would be nice to see happen would be the Ministers opening up their homes to help the needy. I suspect many have rental apartments attached to their homes or other properties to rent. Yes, sarcasm…
They look interesting. The test will be our first hurricane after they are occupied.
Well, if watertight, the units would double as boats.
Bermuda is behind the times. In the Caribbean other islands have using these for emergency housing already. This includes hotels that have also placed these on their property for guests to experience. I suspect it will be the next stage.
“This includes hotels that have also placed these on their property for guests to experience.”
Really? Which hotels please?
The last lot of emergency housing which was located just outside the entrance to Morgans Point was left in disrepair and eventually scrapped, is the same thing going to happen again withy these, and the tax payer’s money going to waste. Please explain how these are going to be looked after and to what expense.
Thankfully, Zane is there. He is a construction expert.
Can’t help you with specific hotels using these things but if you look at the builders website you will see upmarket versions of them very nicely fitted out.
I doubt that “Comecorrect” will be able to identify any hotel either, after having said “hotels … have also placed these on their property for guests to experience.”
Don’t you just love the use of a wide angle camera lense for all of the interior shots?
Makes them look so much roomier especially with no furniture in them.
More deception of what they are
How about the cost of the maintenance on these tacky structures ?