Photos & Video: Modular Homes In Bermuda

Officials have provided a look inside of the modular homes – which are currently stored at Morgan’s Point in advance of their installation in the west end — noting that they “have been procured as emergency housing” for those in “urgent need.”

A Government spokesperson said, “The Minister of Housing and Municipalities, the Hon. Zane DeSilva, JP, MP, was joined by the Minister of Public Works and Environment, the Hon. Jache Adams, JP, MP, the Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, the Hon. Tinee Furbert, JP, MP, Minister of the Cabinet Office, Senator, the Hon. Emily-Gail Dill, JP, and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Senator, the Hon. Kim Wilkerson, JP, on 9 July for a visit to view the Ministry’s modular homes and receive an update on the Government’s affordable housing programme. The modular homes have been procured as emergency housing and to provide quality accommodation for those in urgent need.

Minister DeSilva said: “It was important for my Cabinet colleagues to see these modular homes first-hand and understand the role they will play in strengthening Bermuda’s emergency housing capacity. While we are completing the remaining approvals required for their installation at Boaz Island, our focus remains firmly on delivering long-term housing solutions that will make a meaningful difference for Bermudian families.”

A Government spokesperson added, “The Minister noted that, while work continues to finalise the Boaz Island project, the Ministry is actively progressing its major housing developments, including the construction of 194 precast homes and more than 40 residential units at Channel House. Construction on both developments is expected to commence this year, with the homes scheduled to be ready for occupancy in 2027.

“The Ministry of Housing and Municipalities remains committed to increasing Bermuda’s supply of quality, affordable housing through a combination of emergency accommodation and larger residential developments. Together, these projects form part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to addressing the island’s housing needs and providing more opportunities for Bermudians to access safe and secure homes.”

In granting the permission for these units, the Minister with responsibility for planning noted that he is “granting final planning permission for a strictly limited period of four years,” noting that it is subject to the enforcement of the a number of technical frameworks including, but not limited to, a 6-foot-high architectural PVC or wooden privacy fencing being installed, vegetation retention, parking and manoeuvring space for 11 cars and 12 cycles shall be established, provision for the control and disposal of storm water, traditional Bermuda accent colours being added and more.

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