Flooding: Long Term Airport Parking Closed

[Updated] Bermuda Skyport has advised that the long term parking lot at the airport is “closed until further notice due to flooding that has been caused by the excessively high tides,” and have asked people parked in the long term lot to have their vehicles removed “as soon as possible to avoid water damage.”

A spokesperson said, “Bermuda Skyport wishes to advise travellers that the long term parking lot at the LF Wade International Airport is closed until further notice due to flooding that has been caused by the excessively high tides that the island is presently experiencing.

“If you have parked in the long term parking lot, please arrange to have your vehicle removed as soon as possible to avoid water damage.”

Update 1.16pm: Bernews stopped by the parking lot, and found a company on scene removing cars from the flooded area, video below.

Read More About

Category: All, News