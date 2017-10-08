Photos & Video: Flooding At Town Square

The excessively high tide resulted in flooding this weekend, with the high tide of 4.3 feet resulting in areas becoming flooded, most notably the Town Square in St George’s, where a crowd gathered, some wading in the water, with one person even sailing a small boat in the Town Square.

The Bermuda Weather Service Tide Tables show a high tide today of 1.3m/4.3′, a high tide that is also predicted to occur again three times this month; tomorrow, and the 19th and 20th.

The BWS told Bernews, “We had a full moon on the 5th and the high tides of over 4′ will occur again tomorrow the 9th. There is also information regarding the high tide coinciding with “warm eddy’s” around the island which may also be a contributing factor.”

The high tides also resulted in the long term parking lot at the airport being “closed until further notice due to flooding that has been caused by the excessively high tides,” with officials asking people parked in the long term lot to have their vehicles removed “as soon as possible to avoid water damage.”

