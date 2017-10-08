Photos & Video: Flooding At Town Square

October 8, 2017 | 5 Comments

The excessively high tide resulted in flooding this weekend, with the high tide of 4.3 feet resulting in areas becoming flooded, most notably the Town Square in St George’s, where a crowd gathered, some wading in the water, with one person even sailing a small boat in the Town Square.

The Bermuda Weather Service Tide Tables show a high tide today of 1.3m/4.3′, a high tide that is also predicted to occur again three times this month; tomorrow, and the 19th and 20th.

The BWS told Bernews, “We had a full moon on the 5th and the high tides of over 4′ will occur again tomorrow the 9th. There is also information regarding the high tide coinciding with “warm eddy’s” around the island which may also be a contributing factor.”

12-minute live video replay:

The high tides also resulted in the long term parking lot at the airport being “closed until further notice due to flooding that has been caused by the excessively high tides,” with officials asking people parked in the long term lot to have their vehicles removed “as soon as possible to avoid water damage.”

Square Photo 10 Oct (36)

Square Photo 10 Oct (35)

Square Photo 10 Oct (34)

Square Photo 10 Oct (33)

Square Photo 10 Oct (32)

Square Photo 10 Oct (31)

Square Photo 10 Oct (30)

Square Photo 10 Oct (29)

Square Photo 10 Oct (28)

Square Photo 10 Oct (27)

Square Photo 10 Oct (26)

Square Photo 10 Oct (25)

Square Photo 10 Oct (23)

Square Photo 10 Oct (21)

Square Photo 10 Oct (18)

Square Photo 10 Oct (17)

Square Photo 10 Oct (16)

Square Photo 10 Oct (15)

Square Photo 10 Oct (14)

Square Photo 10 Oct (11)

Square Photo 10 Oct (9)

Square Photo 10 Oct (8)

Square Photo 10 Oct (7)

Square Photo 10 Oct (5)

Square Photo 10 Oct (4)

Square Photo 10 Oct (2)

Square Photo 10 Oct (1)

Sailing-in-the-Square-08-Oct-1

Sailing-in-the-Square-08-Oct-3

Comments (5)

  1. Tomas says:
    October 8, 2017

    How was the water level at St. Catharine’s Beach and Morgan’s Point? If a hurricane or tropical storm came along at same time as these high tides there would be major damage.

    Reply
  2. Albie says:
    October 8, 2017

    I love the photos of the Sunfish sailboats in the Square!

    When Mr Trump eventually comes for a visit let’s try real hard to make certain that he comes at one of these exceptionally high tides which will soon be the norm. Global Warming deniers need to experience the impact first hand.

    Maybe we need a dyke around Ordnance Island and the rest of the Old Town. And then we can get ready to totally revamp the Pembroke Canal and its outlet at Mills Creek, start to raise all the marinas and lord knows what else.

    Anyone who owns waterfront property had better start improving their storm defenses. The marine contractors will be quite busy going forward.

    Reply
    • Kangoocar says:
      October 8, 2017

      You tree huggers crack me up!! I can remember the same thing has happening in the 1970’ s and I am quite sure it has happened before that as well! These types of things are cyclical and have NOTHING to do with your false global warming theories!!

      Reply
  3. marge says:
    October 8, 2017

    We need a new airport and the sooner the better.

    Reply
  4. Izzypop says:
    October 8, 2017

    Great pix. Bet the water in the square was nice and warm for those chillen in the water.
    The sunfish was a great touch

    Reply

