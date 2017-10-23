‘No Resolution’ In Industrial Dispute At Dock
“No resolution had been reached this morning,” in the ongoing industrial dispute on the Hamilton docks, Stevedoring Service confirmed at around noon today [Oct 23].
Stevedoring Services previously confirmed they “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”
“The Stevedores have unloaded and delivered refrigerated containers [reefers] and will complete unloading of other perishables on Friday, ensuring that essential goods are available for collection,” Stevedoring noted.
What are they striking for ths time ?
When you dig another out of their troubles, you find a place to bury your own.
Interesting. Stevedoring Services “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”
Thursday is also the day the industrial action started on the docks. And here I was thinking that the docks were an essential service and had to give advance notice of industrial action … silly me!
Should more notice of the industrial action have been given?
So where and when does the march start??