‘No Resolution’ In Industrial Dispute At Dock

“No resolution had been reached this morning,” in the ongoing industrial dispute on the Hamilton docks, Stevedoring Service confirmed at around noon today [Oct 23].

Stevedoring Services previously confirmed they “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”

“The Stevedores have unloaded and delivered refrigerated containers [reefers] and will complete unloading of other perishables on Friday, ensuring that essential goods are available for collection,” Stevedoring noted.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News